Dillon, CO

Summit Daily News

Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle

Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
EAGLE, CO
Summit Daily News

Bluebird Market in Silverthorne opens its event space

Summit County officially has another event space. Called Summit Assembly at Bluebird Market, the event space has 6,000 square feet of space that can hold functions like weddings, corporate events, immersive art shows and holiday parties, according to a news release from the Bluebird Market’s communication’s team. The...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Tenmile Toastmasters to host Linda Rhea, former Summit County treasurer on Sept. 13

Summit County’s Toastmasters International chapter is hosting a keynote speaker for its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to an email from the club’s president, Drew Roberts, the club will host Linda Rhea who is a former Summit County treasurer. According to Roberts’ email, Rhea “has held every position and earned every accolade within Toastmasters International.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Use of stolen credit cards and identities to book vacation rentals in Summit County brings felony theft charges against Denver man

A Denver man accused of using stolen credit cards to book vacation rentals for Summit County visitors was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. The 42-year-old man was charged with felony theft of $5,000 to $20,000, felony identity theft, misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a felony charge, according to court records. He was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after extradition. His bond was set at $20,000.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Prime reopens with new partners, new menu and more to come

Frisco Prime is back with a sprinkling of new fare and new management, but more of the same diners love. The property at 20 Main St. went up for sale near the end of spring with staffing shortages threatening its sustainability. Vincent Monarca, owner of five years, was looking at the same problem faced by other businesses in Summit County and he found himself doing more management and less cooking.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history Sept. 2, 1922: School’s back in session, Frank Hight dies, Mrs. Acton attends Degree of Pocahontas

J. F. Hight, one of Summit County’s pioneers, passed to the Great Beyond yesterday. Mr. Hight had been in poor health the past two years and failed very rapidly the past two months. He came to Summit County in the early 1880s and proved to be very successful in several mining leases. He followed mining most of the time, but for a couple of years engaged in teaming business.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

900-foot fall from Capitol Peak kills Denver woman Saturday

A Denver woman died on Saturday after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was hiking solo and fell after a rock that she was trying to cling to...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Boreal toads used to be abundant in Summit County. What happened?

In the past, boreal toads thrived in Summit County’s high-Alpine environment, living into their 20s and moving across mountain passes. However, since the 1990s, a microscopic fungus has been a major factor in the decline in boreal toads in Colorado, threatening one of the Southern Rockies’ important ecological middlemen.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

With COVID-19 restrictions loosened, 2 primary school teachers reflect on the beginning of a ‘normal’ year

A small group of Upper Blue Elementary School kindergarteners fidget while seated in an oval on the rug of school classroom. Their multicolored mesh and rubber sneakers smush under their knees as they settle into their crisscross-applesauce positions as instructed. Teacher Courtney Laszlo grabs a box that rattles with rainbow-colored animal figurines.
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Photos: 35th annual Great Rubber Duck Race swims down the Blue River

Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Craig “Corky” Woodring

Corky Woodring was born July 15, 1951 to Samuel and Elaine Woodring, of Schwenksville, PA. Corky is survived by daughters Jennifer Woodring-Shea (Chris) and Melissa Woodring, grandson Lincoln Shea, brothers Gary Woodring & James Woodring (Becky). Corky impacted everyone he met. He was a loving father and brother, and always...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: A call for respectful discourse

It has been my personal experience that voters do not like name-calling and negative campaigns. This is especially true in local elections, as neighbors do not want nastiness over local politics to divide their friendships and community. There are a handful of contested local elections in Summit County this November and I hope the candidates will take the higher road and have a contest of ideas rather than attack the character and motives of the other.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: It’s OK to grieve

I have a beautiful portrait of my mother which I used to hang on my bathroom wall next to the sink. Every morning and evening I would brush my teeth and look at that portrait. I often thought that if that portrait was all that I had left of her, I could not imagine life without her.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Photos: Shakey Graves returns to Dillon Amphitheater Sept. 3 for sold-out show

Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. The Dillon Amphitheater audience watches Shakey Graves perform a sold-out show Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3.
DILLON, CO

