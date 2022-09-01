Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts files complaint against Vail in district court alleging misuse of emergency ordinance
Vail Resorts on Tuesday filed a complaint in Eagle County District Court accusing the town of Vail of improper use of the emergency ordinance process in denying permits to the resort developer. Those permits would have aided in the partial development of a 23.3-acre parcel of land which the company owns in East Vail.
Summit Daily News
Bergman Bowl work will close Keystone Gulch road for remainder of fall season
Keystone Gulch Road, also known as National Forest Service Road 175, will remain closed this fall to motorized vehicles at the upper gate, which is about 2.5 miles up the road from County Road 4, due to heavy traffic from ongoing construction work, the U.S. Forest Service announced. The narrow...
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s summer real estate trends may favor buyers, but agents say local workers will likely remain priced out
Real estate transaction percentages have declined from 2021 to 2022, creating a buyer’s market for the first time since 2019. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a better market for the local workforce. Two real estate brokers in Summit County gave context, explaining that a combination of increased...
Summit Daily News
Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle
Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
Summit Daily News
Bluebird Market in Silverthorne opens its event space
Summit County officially has another event space. Called Summit Assembly at Bluebird Market, the event space has 6,000 square feet of space that can hold functions like weddings, corporate events, immersive art shows and holiday parties, according to a news release from the Bluebird Market’s communication’s team. The...
Summit Daily News
Tenmile Toastmasters to host Linda Rhea, former Summit County treasurer on Sept. 13
Summit County’s Toastmasters International chapter is hosting a keynote speaker for its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to an email from the club’s president, Drew Roberts, the club will host Linda Rhea who is a former Summit County treasurer. According to Roberts’ email, Rhea “has held every position and earned every accolade within Toastmasters International.”
Summit Daily News
Use of stolen credit cards and identities to book vacation rentals in Summit County brings felony theft charges against Denver man
A Denver man accused of using stolen credit cards to book vacation rentals for Summit County visitors was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. The 42-year-old man was charged with felony theft of $5,000 to $20,000, felony identity theft, misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a felony charge, according to court records. He was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after extradition. His bond was set at $20,000.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Prime reopens with new partners, new menu and more to come
Frisco Prime is back with a sprinkling of new fare and new management, but more of the same diners love. The property at 20 Main St. went up for sale near the end of spring with staffing shortages threatening its sustainability. Vincent Monarca, owner of five years, was looking at the same problem faced by other businesses in Summit County and he found himself doing more management and less cooking.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Sept. 2, 1922: School’s back in session, Frank Hight dies, Mrs. Acton attends Degree of Pocahontas
J. F. Hight, one of Summit County’s pioneers, passed to the Great Beyond yesterday. Mr. Hight had been in poor health the past two years and failed very rapidly the past two months. He came to Summit County in the early 1880s and proved to be very successful in several mining leases. He followed mining most of the time, but for a couple of years engaged in teaming business.
Summit Daily News
900-foot fall from Capitol Peak kills Denver woman Saturday
A Denver woman died on Saturday after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was hiking solo and fell after a rock that she was trying to cling to...
Summit Daily News
Boreal toads used to be abundant in Summit County. What happened?
In the past, boreal toads thrived in Summit County’s high-Alpine environment, living into their 20s and moving across mountain passes. However, since the 1990s, a microscopic fungus has been a major factor in the decline in boreal toads in Colorado, threatening one of the Southern Rockies’ important ecological middlemen.
Summit Daily News
As the rainy summer of 2022 winds down, fire danger levels change from low to moderate
Fire danger in Summit County has moved from low to moderate. Summit County’s fire danger level moved from moderate to low during the week of Tuesday, Aug. 16, most likely due to this summer’s heavy monsoonal flow — but the dial has moved back. Due to warmer...
Summit Daily News
With COVID-19 restrictions loosened, 2 primary school teachers reflect on the beginning of a ‘normal’ year
A small group of Upper Blue Elementary School kindergarteners fidget while seated in an oval on the rug of school classroom. Their multicolored mesh and rubber sneakers smush under their knees as they settle into their crisscross-applesauce positions as instructed. Teacher Courtney Laszlo grabs a box that rattles with rainbow-colored animal figurines.
Summit Daily News
La Nina could bring relief and extra inches of snow after warm, dry September
Winter sports fanatics are looking toward the late fall and winter to see if a substantial La Nina pattern will fall over Summit County, and current predictions show it not out of the realm of possibility. Each month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releases a three-month outlook for the...
Summit Daily News
Photos: 35th annual Great Rubber Duck Race swims down the Blue River
Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge. Scenes from The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Craig “Corky” Woodring
Corky Woodring was born July 15, 1951 to Samuel and Elaine Woodring, of Schwenksville, PA. Corky is survived by daughters Jennifer Woodring-Shea (Chris) and Melissa Woodring, grandson Lincoln Shea, brothers Gary Woodring & James Woodring (Becky). Corky impacted everyone he met. He was a loving father and brother, and always...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: A call for respectful discourse
It has been my personal experience that voters do not like name-calling and negative campaigns. This is especially true in local elections, as neighbors do not want nastiness over local politics to divide their friendships and community. There are a handful of contested local elections in Summit County this November and I hope the candidates will take the higher road and have a contest of ideas rather than attack the character and motives of the other.
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: It’s OK to grieve
I have a beautiful portrait of my mother which I used to hang on my bathroom wall next to the sink. Every morning and evening I would brush my teeth and look at that portrait. I often thought that if that portrait was all that I had left of her, I could not imagine life without her.
Summit Daily News
Photos: Shakey Graves returns to Dillon Amphitheater Sept. 3 for sold-out show
Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. The Dillon Amphitheater audience watches Shakey Graves perform a sold-out show Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3. Americana musician Shakey Graves performs at the Dillon Amphitheater, Saturday, Sept. 3.
