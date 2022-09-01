First place in the National League is so close, the Braves can smell it. The Mets are on their minds. After New York's second straight loss to the Nationals on Sunday, Truist Park in blasted "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, otherwise known as Mets closer Edwin Diaz's entrance music. At the time of that epic troll, the Braves were a couple of hours into a rain delay and paying attention to the outcome in Queens. Once play resumed in Atlanta, the Braves beat the Marlins, 7-1, and moved within one game of the first-place Mets in the National League East.

QUEENS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO