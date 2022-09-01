ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOX Sports

Marlins aim to break slide in matchup with the Braves

Miami Marlins (55-76, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (82-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7 1/2...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Braves are within reach of NL East lead. How worried are the Mets?

First place in the National League is so close, the Braves can smell it. The Mets are on their minds. After New York's second straight loss to the Nationals on Sunday, Truist Park in blasted "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, otherwise known as Mets closer Edwin Diaz's entrance music. At the time of that epic troll, the Braves were a couple of hours into a rain delay and paying attention to the outcome in Queens. Once play resumed in Atlanta, the Braves beat the Marlins, 7-1, and moved within one game of the first-place Mets in the National League East.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Albert Pujols reaches 695 HRs in Cardinals' win vs. Cubs

Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Pujols drilled the two-run pinch-hit shot off of reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2). A future Hall of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) gave...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 9 away from breaking AL record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is nine home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Sunday, Judge hit his 53rd homer on the season for the AL-leading Yankees, meaning he needs just eight to tie and nine to surpass Maris' 61-year-old record.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Pirates bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (85-50, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-84, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -216, Pirates +179; over/under is 8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Rays host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (67-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-58, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Luis Patino (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -110, Red Sox -110; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Fried, Ozuna power streaking Braves to 5th straight victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight in a rain-delayed game, 7-1 over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Rockies open 3-game series with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (70-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-78, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-9, 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-6, 5.78 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Rockies +119; over/under is 11 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Seattle Mariners#The Detroit Tigers#Triple A Tacoma#Rbi
FOX Sports

Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (79-53, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-57, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (9-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Yankees +110; over/under is...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani's new toy: Breaking down his filthy turbo sinker

We know that Shohei Ohtani is an almost mythical creature, an offensive juggernaut (30 home runs this year) combined with an ace pitcher with a Major League-leading K/9 (among qualified starters) of 12:1 and a Pitching WAR of 4.6 which ranks him between Max Scherzer and Carlos Rodón. But...
MLB
FOX Sports

Cardinals look to keep home win streak going, host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (47-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (79-55, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (1-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -263, Nationals +215; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

