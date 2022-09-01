Read full article on original website
Georgia crushes Oregon in Chik-Fil-A Kickoff
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on …. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Preview: Effingham …. Buddy Check 3: Newest surgical oncologist at Telfair …. Grilling safety tips to remember for Labor Day weekend. Georgia, SC suspend construction-related lane closures …. Woman struck by lightning on Hilton...
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and...
8-foot alligator bites, seriously injures elderly Florida woman
A 77-year-old Florida woman was seriously injured after an alligator attack over the weekend. 8-foot alligator bites, seriously injures elderly …. Atlanta hospital shut down could cause ripple effect …. Lowcountry Senator looking for changes to SC Abortion …. Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend. One day after...
