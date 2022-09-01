ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Camden County planning 2 new pedestrian bridges near Cooper River

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Camden County is planning two new pedestrian bridges near the Cooper River. The first will go near the Speedway gas station on Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

It will go over the river and connect to Flanders Boulevard.

Construction starts spring of 2023.

Sometime after that, a second bridge will go up.

It will be an elevated crosswalk over Route 130, connecting the county golf driving range and Cooper River Park.

