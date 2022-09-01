Getting reservations in NYC has gotten so out of hand that some restaurants are now offering $1,000 NFTs so diners can skip the line

Front of House

Some popular NYC eateries are selling $100-$1000 NFTs that give patrons guaranteed reservations.

Company Front of House sells the NFTs for hard-to-get-into restaurants around the city.

The NFT comes with perks like a weekly reservation if owners request it more than 24 hours before.

If you're looking for a cramped, two-person table at one of New York's best restaurants, there's now an alternative to repeatedly calling the Maitre d' pretending to be a famous person's assistant or setting alarms for staggered reservation openings — 12 weeks out at 12 p.m. for Dame, 14 days out at 10 a.m. for Bonnie's.

Vying for a dinner reservation in New York has gotten so out of hand that new companies are popping up to capitalize off the post-pandemic dining-out craze. A handful of popular NYC restaurants — Wildair, Hanoi House, Dame, and Emmett's on Grove — are now selling NFTs that bestow dining perks — like the promise of a hassle-free weekly reservation — upon their owners.

Front of House (FOH) launched May 18 and sells the NFTs — but they're not cheap. You'll be paying anywhere from $100-$1,000 for the privilege of skipping the reservation queue.

According to FOH, 80% of the NFT profits go to the eatery — "helping restaurants create new revenue streams outside of the dining room."

A $1,000 NFT of a fish and chips graphic from Dame, an English restaurant in Greenwich Village that made Infatuation's list of best new restaurants in 2021 , will grant its owner one reservation per week through the end of 2022. Reservations are good for parties of two or four people — and as long as NFT owners request the table more than 24 hours in advance. However, it's unclear how many tables the restaurant will allot for digital collectible owners; the listing says the table isn't guaranteed if another FOH holder has already booked it.

VaynerFund partner and FOH co-founder Phil Toronto told Insider FOH has sold "about 150 collectibles so far," and restaurants have capped the available NFTs at 20-30 each.

For now, patrons can purchase NFTs (by credit card or cryptocurrency) from the restaurants directly. Toronto says another 10 restaurants and bars — including Tokyo Record Bar and Rosella — will launch in the coming weeks.

If reservations are the main draw for you, and you'd rather not spend $100-$1,000 on digital art, you still may be able to snag reservations to participating restaurants the old-fashioned way: by lurking on OpenTable and Resy.

Email tips on all things internet to mleighton@insider.com.