The Seattle Mariners and star outfielder Julio Rodriguez have agreed to a massive contract extension that will keep the rookie phenom in Seattle through at least 2034, per reports from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, among others. The deal begins at the start of the 2023 season, meaning Seattle is replacing the last five years of Rodriguez’s rookie contract which was set to include three years of arbitration. Over the next 12 years Rodriguez is set to make $210 million with a chance to turn the extension into a monster 17-year, $300 million deal, as the contract includes a five-year, $90 million player option after the 2034 season.

