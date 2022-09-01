ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Game Haus

Seattle Mariners Solidify Future with Julio Rodriguez Extension

The Seattle Mariners and star outfielder Julio Rodriguez have agreed to a massive contract extension that will keep the rookie phenom in Seattle through at least 2034, per reports from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, among others. The deal begins at the start of the 2023 season, meaning Seattle is replacing the last five years of Rodriguez’s rookie contract which was set to include three years of arbitration. Over the next 12 years Rodriguez is set to make $210 million with a chance to turn the extension into a monster 17-year, $300 million deal, as the contract includes a five-year, $90 million player option after the 2034 season.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Abraham Toro starting at second base Monday

The Seattle Mariners will start Abraham Toro at second base for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Toro will bat eighth and cover second base Monday while Adam Frazier takes a seat. Our models project Toro for 7.7 fantasy points off of the White Sox tonight. He has a...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners bring 4-game road win streak into game against the Guardians

Seattle Mariners (74-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-62, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (11-8, 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Guardians: Xzavion Curry (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -145, Guardians +124; over/under is 7 1/2...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Curt Casali riding pine for Seattle Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not list Curt Casali in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Casali will sit out Monday's game while Cal Raleigh starts behind home plate and bats fifth against the White Sox. Our models have Casali making 32 more plate appearances this season,...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Brown hits two homers to lead Athletics past Orioles, 5-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Seth Brown hit a pair of solo homers, rookie Adrián Martínez threw six innings of three-hit ball and the Oakland Athletics stalled the Baltimore Orioles playoff surge with a 5-0 victory Sunday. The Orioles, who snapped a four-game winning streak, fell 2 1/2 games...
BALTIMORE, MD

