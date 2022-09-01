Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLB Power Rankings: The Mariners Are Climbing Out of a Playoff Drought
A seven-game winning streak means Seattle might finally make it to October, while the AL Central race gets closer and the Orioles’ youth shines.
Seattle Mariners Solidify Future with Julio Rodriguez Extension
The Seattle Mariners and star outfielder Julio Rodriguez have agreed to a massive contract extension that will keep the rookie phenom in Seattle through at least 2034, per reports from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, among others. The deal begins at the start of the 2023 season, meaning Seattle is replacing the last five years of Rodriguez’s rookie contract which was set to include three years of arbitration. Over the next 12 years Rodriguez is set to make $210 million with a chance to turn the extension into a monster 17-year, $300 million deal, as the contract includes a five-year, $90 million player option after the 2034 season.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022
The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians will finish their weekend series with a Sunday afternoon matchup in Cleveland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mariners-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below. Seattle is 75-58, a distant second behind...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Abraham Toro starting at second base Monday
The Seattle Mariners will start Abraham Toro at second base for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Toro will bat eighth and cover second base Monday while Adam Frazier takes a seat. Our models project Toro for 7.7 fantasy points off of the White Sox tonight. He has a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Mariners bring 4-game road win streak into game against the Guardians
Seattle Mariners (74-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-62, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (11-8, 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Guardians: Xzavion Curry (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -145, Guardians +124; over/under is 7 1/2...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali riding pine for Seattle Monday
The Seattle Mariners did not list Curt Casali in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Casali will sit out Monday's game while Cal Raleigh starts behind home plate and bats fifth against the White Sox. Our models have Casali making 32 more plate appearances this season,...
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mariners-Guardians game resumes after 4 1/2-hour rain delay
CLEVELAND — (AP) — After a rain delay of more than 4 1/2 hours, a couple hundred fans were left at Progressive Field when Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians resumed in the fourth inning. The official delay was 4 hours, 33 minutes and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Brown hits two homers to lead Athletics past Orioles, 5-0
BALTIMORE (AP) — Seth Brown hit a pair of solo homers, rookie Adrián Martínez threw six innings of three-hit ball and the Oakland Athletics stalled the Baltimore Orioles playoff surge with a 5-0 victory Sunday. The Orioles, who snapped a four-game winning streak, fell 2 1/2 games...
Dodgers beat Padres 9-4
The Padres dropped the final two games of their 3-game series against the Dodgers, losing on Sunday 9-4. Mike Clevinger allowed 5 earned runs in just 3.1 innings pitched.
Comments / 0