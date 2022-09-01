ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean bringing SpaceX Starlink internet to it's cruise ships

Royal Caribbean is putting SpaceX's Starlink internet service on it's cruise ships.

The cruise liner who also operates celebrity cruises and Silversea cruises, said the service will make the internet experience at sea faster and more reliable.

SpaceX's boat focused internet service debuted earlier this summer

Royal Caribbean trialed the service on one of its ships over the summer and it's set to officially launch on September 5 on the celebrity beyond.

The company expects to have the service fully deployed across it's fleet by the first quarter of 2023.

