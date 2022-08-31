BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There won’t be a Democratic-NPL nominee on the ballot in November for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mark Haugen, the endorsed Dem-NPL candidate, has suspended his campaign. He said he’s stepping away from the campaign trail because he doesn’t see a viable path forward to winning the race, citing pressure from what he calls the far-left wing of his own party over his pro-life position, especially since former Miss America Cara Mund’s decision to enter the race.

