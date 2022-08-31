ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Person wounded in leg in shooting at Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One person was wounded in the leg during a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police said. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday near the entrance to the Midway, police said.
Starry stonewort confirmed in Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the invasive algae starry stonewort in Lake Bemidji. They say Lake Bemidji is close to other lakes where starry stonewort was previously confirmed. DNR staff found starry stonewort in Lake Bemidji while conducting a survey of...
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
AAA offers free towing over Labor Day weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Labor Day weekend. They are reactivating the “Tow to Go” program, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles. Tow to Go is active from 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 2...
Mark Haugen, endorsed Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate, suspends campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There won’t be a Democratic-NPL nominee on the ballot in November for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mark Haugen, the endorsed Dem-NPL candidate, has suspended his campaign. He said he’s stepping away from the campaign trail because he doesn’t see a viable path forward to winning the race, citing pressure from what he calls the far-left wing of his own party over his pro-life position, especially since former Miss America Cara Mund’s decision to enter the race.
