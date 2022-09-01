Read full article on original website
1 dead in triple shooting at Brooklyn housing complex
NEW YORK - A man died in a Brooklyn triple shooting early on Labor Day. The NYPD says it happened just after midnight at the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. in Sheepshead Bay. 30-year-old Calvin Kellman was shot in the chest. EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital but it...
Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden
MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development
Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
Bullet hits woman in neck on Williamsburg Bridge
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a woman in a Manhattan-bound car was shot in the neck. Police, say it happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was a passenger in the car being driven over the Williamsburg Bridge when she and the driver heard a loud noise.
FDNY firefighter arrested for driving while intoxicated in Brooklyn
An off-duty FDNY firefighter was arrested on Saturday just before midnight for driving while intoxicated, according to the NYPD. Robert Moran, 49, was pulled over around 11:49 p.m. at the corner of Shore Road and Fourth Avenue.
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
Police arrest man in Manhattan fatal shooting
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a Brooklyn man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near Union Square in Manhattan earlier this week. According to authorities, early Thursday morning, the victim was found shot in the head near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
Ice cream truck driver questioned after meeting with 10-year-old girl
Police on Staten Island are questioning an ice cream truck driver after investigators say the driver met with a 10-year-old girl after connecting with her on social media.
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
Man struck by Times Square hit-and-run driver
NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Times Square. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. when the victim, an adult male, was crossing West 42nd Street at 8th Avenue. A white SUV heading east...
Video: Robbers steal over $25,000 in Queens gunpoint home invasion
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a pair of suspects involved in a gunpoint home invasion in Queens last month. One of the suspects can be seen on surveillance footage pulling a gun on a 32-year-old woman as she was returning home from shopping in Rosedale. Soon afterward,...
Teen arrested in connection with 17-year-old girl's fatal shooting in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Queens last week. Authorities say Shantasia Obrian was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back just after 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon. EMS rushed her...
J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
40-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed at Brooklyn Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – Another NYC subway rider was attacked and robbed recently. This time,...
Suspect bites and punches girl, 16, on Queens subway platform: NYPD
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (NYPD) — A suspect allegedly attacked a 16-year-old girl on a subway platform in Queens Monday, police said. The incident occurred on the northbound platform at 39th Avenue and 31st Street station in Long Island City, which has N and W trains running through it, at around 8:35 a.m. The assailant punched […]
Suspect slashes straphanger on Manhattan train: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accidental bump on a subway train in Lower Manhattan led to some words being changed before escalating to an assault, authorities said. The incident occurred on Aug. 25 at around 12:41 p.m. when a 23-year-old woman and her partner were aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City […]
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead
NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
