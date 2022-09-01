(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police say they will increase their patrols over Labor Day weekend to decrease the amount of drunk and reckless driving. Labor Day weekend usually means there is an increase in heavy traffic, which means there is also usually an increase in accidents, serious injuries, and deaths. Police say they will be out in the force to remove unsafe and impaired drivers from the highways in New York State.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO