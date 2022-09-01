Read full article on original website
Tasting New York at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just as the name suggests, the Taste New York exhibit at the New York State Fair allows folks to try out different food and drink products locally made in the state of New York. For some vendors, it’s a chance to show off a family...
Your Stories: What happens to the Butter Sculpture after the Fair?
(WSYR-TV) — You butter believe it, another Great New York State Fair is in the books!. But the a fan favorite attraction is about to get new life. What happens to the Butter Sculpture after the fair?. The 800 lb. Central New York staple gets dismantled and heads to...
Interim Fair Director tests positive for COVID-19
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey will miss the final days of the 2022 fair. Hennessey announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19. First Deputy Commissioner of the State Department of Agriculture & Markets, Steve McGrattan, will assume Hennessey’s duties in his absence. McGrattan lead the State Fair for several weeks prior to Hennessey’s appointment.
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
On The Lookout: Glasses frames thief
(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole over $2,300 of glasses frames from the LensCrafters in Marshalls Plaza in DeWitt. Police say the man entered the store on September 1 around 5:35 p.m., placed 8 different designer glasses frames into his bag, and left. They say he made no attempt to pay for the items.
Impaired driver kills motorcyclist from Canastota
(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that an impaired tractor-trailer driver struck and killed a motorcyclist from Canastota around 2 a.m. on September 3. John Conklin, a 40-year-old man from Poland, N.Y., was driving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox when he crossed into the southbound driving lane and hit 60-year-old Aaron Atkinson.
Troopers crack down on drunk driving for Labor Day weekend
(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police say they will increase their patrols over Labor Day weekend to decrease the amount of drunk and reckless driving. Labor Day weekend usually means there is an increase in heavy traffic, which means there is also usually an increase in accidents, serious injuries, and deaths. Police say they will be out in the force to remove unsafe and impaired drivers from the highways in New York State.
