The UND SMHS family shared in lamenting the unsettling news that some 250 boxes containing the remains of Indigenous ancestors and other sacred objects have been located on the UND campus in Grand Forks. President Armacost spoke about the news on Wednesday and was sincere in his apologies on behalf of the entire UND community. He outlined how the repatriation process will occur and the ancestors’ remains and sacred objects returned to their ancestral homes.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO