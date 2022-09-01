Read full article on original website
Search for sacred pipe turns up remains of 'dozens' of people on UND campus
The University of North Dakota says it's working to return cultural artifacts and the remains of “dozens” of people to Indigenous tribes after they were discovered on the campus earlier this year. In a Wednesday letter to the UND community, President Andrew Armacost said that the school was...
valleynewslive.com
Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
und.edu
From the Dean: Heavy hearts
The UND SMHS family shared in lamenting the unsettling news that some 250 boxes containing the remains of Indigenous ancestors and other sacred objects have been located on the UND campus in Grand Forks. President Armacost spoke about the news on Wednesday and was sincere in his apologies on behalf of the entire UND community. He outlined how the repatriation process will occur and the ancestors’ remains and sacred objects returned to their ancestral homes.
KFYR-TV
Fighting Hawks battle in season opener in Lincoln
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For only the second time in program history, North Dakota Football took a trip to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. A tall task in Big Ten country, the Fighting Hawks come up short 38-17. At halftime, the score was 7-7. At the end...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jesse Jay Hockenson, 44, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Andrew Agustin Martinez, 30, of Fisher, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Wyatt Lee Gendron, 31, of North Dakota, MN, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Kendrick Kirk Trullinger,...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant. The Grand Forks Police Department says they were dispatched to Ely’s Ivy Restaurant on 3rd Street Saturday afternoon. They say Travon Booth was heavily intoxicated. The...
2 from Grand Forks dead after crashing into tree in Minnesota
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota late Friday night. It happened at about 11:37 p.m. on Highway 2 near South Road in Crookston, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Nissan Altima was eastbound on the highway when the vehicle "left the roadway and hit a tree."
valleynewslive.com
Update: Thompson teen found
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (Update) The Thompson teen has been located. Someone close to the family confirmed to Valley News Live that Jacob Stumpf has been found. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the young man was located by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX News Radio
Two GF residents killed in crash
Two Grand Forks resident were killed in a one car crash near Crookston late Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 35 year old female driver was heading east on Highway 2 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Both the driver and a 33 year...
kvrr.com
Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
valleynewslive.com
Probation check leads to meth bust in Marshall County, MN
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a drug charge after authorities say a probation visit turned up meth. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says deputies along with Minnesota Department of Corrections officers did a probation visit for Brent Jevne on Thursday, August 25. When...
valleynewslive.com
Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
trfradio.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash
Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
