Kenmore man found injured in parking lot behind Lacey hotel now dead

LACEY, Wash. — A 36-year-old Kenmore man who was found injured in a parking lot behind a Lacey hotel on Tuesday night has died, police said.

At 9:26 p.m., Lacey officers were called to the 100 block of College Street Southeast for a physical disturbance after a 911 caller reported that a man was lying in a parking lot.

Witness said that two men who were involved in the disturbance left in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary plates.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unconscious with injuries to his head.

He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 360-459-4333.

