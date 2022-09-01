Documents released from HUD show unsanitary conditions at Silver Oaks Apartments

ABC Action News has been reporting on the living conditions at Silver Oaks apartments in Tampa for the past few months.

On Wednesday, ABC Action News received documents released from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The documents detailed issues at the apartment complex on Kenneth Court in Tampa. The full documents can be viewed below.

An inspection in May looked at the site, building exterior, building systems, common areas, and units at the apartment complex.

RELATED:



A total of 13 buildings and 24 units were inspected. A score of 60 is needed to pass the inspection. The apartment complex received a score of 57.

The documents released from the federal government showed 70 health and safety deficiencies that were observed during the inspection. Violations included electrical hazards, missing exit signs, emergency exits blocked or unusable, multiple live roaches observed, and missing or inoperable smoke detectors.

An inspector documented other deficiencies, including issues with leaking faucets or pipes and inoperable/not lockable windows.

Since April , people living there told ABC Action News about their concerns and frustrations.

The owners of Silver Oaks Apartments released this statement to ABC Action News:

Once ownership was made aware of the issues at Silver Oaks in the spring, we took immediate action to rectify the situation. All 200 units were inspected and safety and maintenance issues noted and corrected within HUD’s allotted timeframe. Furthermore, we terminated the previous management company and brought in Arco Management of Florida. They have personnel on the premises six days a week with a 24/7 emergency contact line as well. We apologize to the impacted residents and are doing our best to make Silver Oaks a safe and pleasant place to live. We encourage our residents to immediately report any problems with their units.

ABC Action News reached out to the management company for the apartment complex, but has not heard back yet.

Final FOIA Response Letter Silver Oaks Apts by ABC Action News on Scribd

Silver Oaks REAC Inspection Report May 2022 by ABC Action News on Scribd

Silver Oaks REAC Response to Appeal Inspection by ABC Action News on Scribd