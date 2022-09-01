ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Documents released from HUD show unsanitary conditions at Silver Oaks Apartments

By Julie Salomone
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDMjd_0hdOOGRF00

ABC Action News has been reporting on the living conditions at Silver Oaks apartments in Tampa for the past few months.

On Wednesday, ABC Action News received documents released from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The documents detailed issues at the apartment complex on Kenneth Court in Tampa. The full documents can be viewed below.

An inspection in May looked at the site, building exterior, building systems, common areas, and units at the apartment complex.

RELATED:

A total of 13 buildings and 24 units were inspected. A score of 60 is needed to pass the inspection. The apartment complex received a score of 57.

The documents released from the federal government showed 70 health and safety deficiencies that were observed during the inspection. Violations included electrical hazards, missing exit signs, emergency exits blocked or unusable, multiple live roaches observed, and missing or inoperable smoke detectors.

An inspector documented other deficiencies, including issues with leaking faucets or pipes and inoperable/not lockable windows.

Since April , people living there told ABC Action News about their concerns and frustrations.

The owners of Silver Oaks Apartments released this statement to ABC Action News:

Once ownership was made aware of the issues at Silver Oaks in the spring, we took immediate action to rectify the situation. All 200 units were inspected and safety and maintenance issues noted and corrected within HUD’s allotted timeframe. Furthermore, we terminated the previous management company and brought in Arco Management of Florida. They have personnel on the premises six days a week with a 24/7 emergency contact line as well. We apologize to the impacted residents and are doing our best to make Silver Oaks a safe and pleasant place to live. We encourage our residents to immediately report any problems with their units.

ABC Action News reached out to the management company for the apartment complex, but has not heard back yet.

Final FOIA Response Letter Silver Oaks Apts by ABC Action News on Scribd

Silver Oaks REAC Inspection Report May 2022 by ABC Action News on Scribd

Silver Oaks REAC Response to Appeal Inspection by ABC Action News on Scribd

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Substitute Removed From Classroom After Touching Allegations

According to WFLA News Channel 8, A Hernando County Substitute was removed from school grounds after allegations of “inappropriate touching.” Administrators at Winding Waters In Weeki Wachee told parents that the students brought the allegations to their attention. It stems from an incident that happened in one of the middle grade classroom’s. After learning of the allegations, the administration removed the substitute from school grounds and called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, the substitute teacher is not allowed back to any of the facilities in the district. According to the Hernando County school system “Substitutes are employees of Kelly Services and Kelly Services will also conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.” Last year, another substitute employed by Kelly Education Staffing was arrested for sexually battering a student.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Linus Realestate#Living Conditions#Health And Safety#Silver Oaks Apartments#Abc Action News
WESH

77-year-old Florida woman attacked by gator at retirement community

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday’s alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman. The FWC said that at around 6 p.m., a call came in about a 7-foot-11-inch alligator attacking a woman at a pond on Ellsworth Avenue in the Del Webb retirement community.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy