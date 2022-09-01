11-year-old Virginia Beach boy chosen as ODU's first 'Monarch Kickoff Kid'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- We have all been counting down the days to the start of ODU’s football season but that rings especially true for a family of self-proclaimed Monarch faithful.

It’s a dream come true for an 11-year-old from Virginia Beach.

He gets to kickoff off a new tradition for ODU!

Andrew Campbell beat out the competition to be the very first Monarch Kickoff Kid.

About twenty others entered the contest, but Andrew was the lucky one who was picked.

He and his family found out about the special experience Tuesday, and Wednesday they were all on the gridiron getting some practice in and making sure he’s ready for the experience of a lifetime-complete with his new t-shirt, some swag, and tickets for the whole family.

Andrew is tasked with running in before opening kickoff at the ODU vs. Virginia Tech game, putting the tee down that will hold the game ball, and once kickoff is over, he’ll run to pick it up and bring it back to the monarch’s sidelines.

His mom says they’re all super excited about the opportunity.

“Oh, my goodness, the whole family went crazy. And we hadn't told Andrew that we had entered him into this. So when he found out he didn't even know what to make of it,” Kelly Campbell, Andrew’s mom said. “I hope he can just look at this and realize how cool of an opportunity this is. And then yeah, someday be able to tell his kids about it and his grandkids about it.”

There will be five other kickoff kids throughout the season at S.B. Ballard Stadium with the chance of hanging out on the sidelines at upcoming ODU football games.