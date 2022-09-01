Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Everything Is Up Except Income by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. I was SHOCKED when I realized the cost of 2 Sandwiches came to $42! Back when...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland Firefighters Rescue Baby From Hot Car
Oakland News Now – Oakland Firefighters Rescue Baby From Hot Car – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. One family is grateful after Oakland firefighters...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
1977 Linden St, Oakland, CA | Oakland News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. See the Property Website! https://ift.tt/Zepu5S1 :: Imagine yourself sitting on the front porch of your fabulous …. via IFTTT. Note...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland Pride parade returns after pandemic pause
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The LGBT community in the East Bay came together for the 12th annual Pride parade in Oakland Sunday and monkeypox was on …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
San Rafael police officers on leave after bloody takedown of man with beer can
San Rafael police officers on leave after bloody takedown of man with beer can. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Peter Liu 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate’s Anti-Semitic Rant Violates Oakland Hate Crime Law
Peter Liu 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate’s Anti-Semitic Rant Violates Oakland Hate Crime Law. Peter Liu, the 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate, and six time California election participant, went too far in an email-based Anti-Semitic rant directed at the organizer of the September 15th Forum to be held at Temple Sinai. Liu, who has been known for edgy and racist takes in his past campaigns, took it to a whole other level on Sunday.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose...
Comments / 1