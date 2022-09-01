ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Brockton Police investigating multi-crash accident that left one dead, five injured

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ru8do_0hdONMhO00

Brockton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and five others seriously injured Wednesday night.

According to a statement from Brockton Police, the accident involved several pedestrians, cars and motorcycles and occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue.

Brockton firefighters also responded to the scene to treat victims. Brewster Ambulance transported the five individuals to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

