Brockton Police investigating multi-crash accident that left one dead, five injured

Brockton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and five others seriously injured Wednesday night.

According to a statement from Brockton Police, the accident involved several pedestrians, cars and motorcycles and occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue.

Brockton firefighters also responded to the scene to treat victims. Brewster Ambulance transported the five individuals to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group