PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
stillrealtous.com
Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle
On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle
There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
UFC・
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/5/22)
The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. WWE has announced just one bout for tonight and that’s the Steel Cage match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The championship will be on the line.
Yardbarker
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out
That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference
WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
411mania.com
CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum
CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
Triple H misses perfect opportunity with Roman Reigns’ win at Clash at the Castle
Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022. Roman Reigns has been the Universal champion since Battleground 2020. He has held onto it ever since, and even won the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year after defeating Brock Lesnar. “The Tribal Chief” held all of the major gold in the company, but his title was in major jeopardy.
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016
Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Praises Recent WWE Opponent As One Of The Best In A Decade
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, having taken the gold from Ricochet after pinning him during the June 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The Austrian bruiser squashed Ricochet in their title rematch, but his most recent championship defense proved to be a far greater challenge. He went one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura on August 12, and the two had a highly praised match with Gunther getting the win.
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE
Paul Heyman tore into a fan over Chris Benoit. The post Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Bayley’s Stable Gets Name And New Entrance Theme
Fans saw a big return at the SummerSlam premium live event in July when Bayley came back, but she didn’t return alone. Bayley brought Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky with her, and the trio has been tormenting the women’s division ever since. For weeks now Bayley, Dakota Kai...
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
