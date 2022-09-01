ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

KIII 3News

Faces light up as the Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens with cheerful business owners ready to serve. The Trade Center is best known as the only place in town where you can get a haircut, furniture, and cucumber cup all in the same place. Business owners inside the facility...
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
KIII 3News

Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
GREGORY, TX
tpr.org

Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals

Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

