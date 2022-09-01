Read full article on original website
Related
Faces light up as the Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens with cheerful business owners ready to serve. The Trade Center is best known as the only place in town where you can get a haircut, furniture, and cucumber cup all in the same place. Business owners inside the facility...
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
Man shot while driving near Greenwood, SPID on Sunday night
He was hit once reportedly while driving down SPID on Sunday, and is expected to recover from his injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tpr.org
Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals
Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
'We are going to come after you': 7 game rooms raided in Bishop law enforcement bust, 2 people arrested
BISHOP, Texas — Seven game rooms were raided Friday in the City of Bishop along Highway 77 as police try to crack down on illegal game room activity. The raids happened simultaneously right around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Hundreds of eight-liners were seized and at least two people were arrested.
Capital murder suspect arrested for shooting on Kostoryz Rd.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a Friday Homicide on Kostoryz Rd. was found and arrested, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On September 2, officers were called to the 5300 block of Kostoryz Rd. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of a man dead at the scene, officials said.
Comments / 0