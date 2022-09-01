MIAMI - More than a dozen local and federal officers swept the federal courthouse at Broward Blvd. and NW 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning. Authorities say 43-year-old Matthew Chilcutt is accused of breaking into the building. Police say they got the call just after 10 a.m. They took him into custody. Investigators tell CBS4 he vandalized several rooms causing extensive damage. "It is quite disturbing and concerning to me," said Stuart Kaplan. He is a former FBI special agent and is currently a defense attorney and security expert. "It's more concerning given, obviously, the climate we're all living in...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO