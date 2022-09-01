Read full article on original website
'Flash Gordon' star Sam J. Jones takes on a new challenge in ‘An Unlikely Angel’
Sam J. Jones is best known for his leading role in the 1980 classic "Flash Gordon." The film involved a lot of stunts, most of which Jones did on his own without the help of a stunt double. He beat out acting legends Kurt Russell and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the...
Julia Roberts, George Clooney joke filming one kiss for 'Ticket to Paradise' took 'six months' and '80 takes'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney gave fans a look into their filming process. The duo revealed a scene in "Ticket to Paradise" involving a single kiss took "like, six months" to film in a recent interview with the New York Times. "Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'"...
