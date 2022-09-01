Back-to-school lunch and snack tips with Nutritious Intent

UTAH (ABC4) – With the first day of school behind us, kids can expect more bagged lunches and less home-cooked meals.

Though it’s natural to reach for easy pre-packaged snacks when filling your child’s or your own lunchbox, the majority of those options can be less than healthy.

Trish Brimhall with Nutritious Intent sat down with ABC4 to share tips and tricks on how to pack your child an energy-packed meal that they won’t throw away.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.