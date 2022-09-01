Read full article on original website
CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum
CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale
Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
Bryan Danielson Comments on Loss at AEW All Out
– At last night’s AEW All Out, Bryan Danielson failed to come out on top against “Lionheart” Chris Jericho. Danielson issued a tweet earlier today, commenting on the loss. Despite the defeat, Danielson is determined to persevere. He wrote on his Twitter, “Sometimes life kicks you in...
Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out
Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
Chris Jericho & Bryan Danielson Brawl, Jericho Cuts Promo After AEW Rampage
Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson got into a brawl after AEW Rampage went off the air. PWInsider reports that Danielson came out ahead before officials broke it up and Jericho was left on the stage yelling at people. Ricky Starks then came out and posed before leaving. Jericho then went...
More Details on Rumored Physical Altercation Between CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
– As previously reported, a physical altercation took place backstage following last night’s AEW All Out event at the NOW Arena. During the post-show press conference, CM Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs of AEW (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). This apparently later led to an alleged physical altercation between Punk and the Bucks. More details on the rumored fracas have now emerged from both Fightful Select and PWInsider.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
Toni Storm Crowned Interim Women’s World Champion At AEW All Out
Toni Storm is your interim AEW Women’s World Champion, winning the title at All Out. Storm defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter to win the interim title and earn a date with Thunder Rosa to unify the titles once Rosa comes back from injury. Storm was set...
Bryce Remsburg Details His Role Backstage in AEW, Talks Tony Khan’s Passion For Wrestling
Bryce Remsburg has a backstage role in addition to his referee work in AEW, and he discussed that role in a new interview. Remsburg appeared on Off the Top Rope and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On what separates Tony Khan from other promoters: “The word...
Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide
Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
Spoilers On Pre-show Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
Fightful Select reports a number of plans underway for tonight’s WWE Raw from Kansas City. Bobby Lashley is prepped to defend his United States Title in a cage match. This is reportedly a component in Triple H’s continuing plan to lend credibility for the United States Title as a program prize.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Private Party are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Julia Hart vs. Alice Crowley. * Josh Woods & Tony...
The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out
The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV. The finish came when Hangman...
Alex Reynolds Reportedly Injured at AEW All Out
– It appears AEW wrestler Alex Reynolds may have suffered some type of injury last night at AEW All Out 2022. PWInsider reports that Reynolds was seen using crutches earlier today when exiting the hotel where AEW talents were staying in Chicago, Illinois. There are no further details on the...
AEW Announces Date & Location For AEW Full Gear
AEW Full Gear officially has a date and location. AEW announced at All Out on Sunday that the next PPV will take place on November 19th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The announcement confirms a report from over the weekend of when and where the show would...
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out
MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.
