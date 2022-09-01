ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Hey parents, your ‘future voyagers’ can visit Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex free in September

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new mission to inspire the next generation of space explorers is set to launch at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in September.

For the entire month, children ages 3-11 can take advantage of free one-day admission as part of the Future Voyagers program.

The free ticket for youngsters is available with the purchase of at least one adult admission and is valid for up to three complimentary children’s admissions per adult purchase, the visitor complex said.

“There’s so much to offer young explorers here at the visitor complex,” Therrin Protze, COO of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, said in a news release. “In addition to our world-class exhibits, interactive experiences, chances to meet a veteran astronaut and more, we offer even more that can’t be taught in a classroom or read in a book. A visit here piques interest, inspires thought and stokes curiosity, all things that lead to innovation and discovery.”

Saturday, the new date for the Artemis I launch, is blocked out from the special tickets.

Children under 3 are always free to enter the visitor complex.

Msrcy
4d ago

As long as you like blackout dates and can afford the $75.00 admission fees for anyone over the age of 11, oh and don't forget parking and all of the expensive food and souvenirs.

