ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland police release image of car connected to triple homicide

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbQ2q_0hdOK4mw00

The Oakland Police Department released a photo of a vehicle Wednesday connected to a triple homicide.

Oakland police are asking the public's help to identify the vehicle which was seen leaving the area of a fatal shooting on Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

RELATED: Oakland records 6 homicides in 4 days marking 'deadliest week this year'

Two men were fatally shot and a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle died on scene.

Police have identified the victims as Daven Woolfolk, Tyrone Banks, and Tonnell Williams.

Oakland police say if you have seen this vehicle or have information about this case, please contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hdOK4mw00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 38

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Critical After Double Shooting in San Francisco: Police

One woman died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a double shooting in San Francisco late Sunday night, according to SFPD. At about 10:45 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue, in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood, on reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary

Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

17-Year-Old Killed in Drive-by Shooting in Antioch

Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Video shows police breaking up wild SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Videos show San Francisco Police Department squad cars breaking up a large sideshow in San Francisco’s Mission District early Monday. Officers arrived just after 12:30 a.m., according to SFPD spokesman Robert Rueca. The “stunt driving incident” was reported at Duboce Avenue at Valencia Street, south of Market. “Officers arrived on scene […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot Dead in Antioch in Drive-by Style Shooting

On September 4, at approximately 11:49 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots fired in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street. It was also reported that one person had been shot. Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located one male victim near the...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies in Antioch late night drive-by shooting

ANTIOCH --  A 17-year-old boy was gunned down late Sunday night as he stood in front of an Antioch home by a drive-by shooter, authorities said.Antioch police said officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of a home. Officers rendered first aid and emergency responders were called, but the teen died at the scene.Investigators said that evidence found at the scene indicated it was a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and hasn't been found. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest in the shooting. No other information about the shooting was released.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943. Tips may be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. 
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police locate missing woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are have located a woman who has been missing since Sept. 1. Penny Mathias, 26, “has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old,” according to a tweet from the department. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Mathias was last seen on El […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Manhunt expands for 2 inmates who escaped East Bay jail

CLAYTON -- Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facilty (MCDF) on Sunday morning.Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential...
CLAYTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Shooting#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

Fairfield police arrest man wanted in Louisiana for attempted murder of a minor

Fairfield police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder of a minor in Louisiana and for violating post release community supervision violations in Solano County. According to Fairfield police, the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department contacted Fairfield police to alert them 32-year-old Xavier Watson, who was...
FAIRFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police

Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
FOSTER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Photos released of possible suspect vehicles connected to Jasper Wu freeway shooting

OAKLAND -- Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Friday released photos of possible suspect vehicles connected with the fatal Oakland freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu last year. On November 6, 2021, at around 2 p.m., a rolling gun battle between two cars on a busy stretch of the I-880 freeway in Oakland left the innocent 23-month-old toddler dead after he was struck by a stray bullet as he rode in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to CHP. Also Read: 'The worst I've seen;' Oakland residents, motorists shocked after toddler killed in I-880 gun battleThe victim's aunt said...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy