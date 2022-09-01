ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Tribal Employment Rights Office Opens Recruiting To All Qualified Contractors

By Lex Rodriguez
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dCTE_0hdOK21U00

Over the past month, the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) held job fairs open to licensed contractors who meet the qualifications.

With nearly 50 projects due to be completed over the next three years, the Cherokee Nation had to come up with a plan to meet construction deadlines.

According to the Cherokee Nation, they have received grants in the amount of $750 million. They said the money is allocated to projects currently in the planning stages or actively being built.

These projects include a community center in Kenwood, a childcare center in Pryor, and a $400 million Hospital in Tahlequah among others.

Due to strict grant deadlines, the projects have been extended to include contracting firms outside of those included in TERO.

TERO helps Cherokee citizens find work on jobs being done for the tribe. It also maintains a list of preferred businesses that are owned by tribal citizens.

Austin Ice started Ice Renovations only two years ago. He said opening the projects to those outside TERO allows his company the possibility of expanding their craftmanship and the opportunity to showcase their work.

“It’s a good opportunity to grow and advance," Ice said.

Channing Rogers with Cherokee Nation Career Services said she believes the projects will help stimulate the local economy and build business relationships.

“It’ll provide job opportunities. It’ll open up connection between business and Cherokee Nation as a whole and I think, overall, that’s just great for a community for all of us to come together and bring new projects in and then also help that community grow," Rogers said.

The remaining recruiting events will take place in Pryor on Sept 7 and in Grove on September 14.

Comments / 1

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tulsa State Fair Needs Workers

The Tulsa State Fair is less than a month away but the fair is not yet fully staffed as it has been in recent years. A survey of online job sites shows that the Tulsa State Fair is posting numerous positions for the seasonal positions that run from September 29 through October 9. Job postings listed cover nearly all aspects of the administration of the fair. If interested in applying for the State Fair, you can seek information on their social media pages or apply directly to them online at their website.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center Hosts Senior Living Expo

Some seniors and their families now know more about services they may need thanks to a Senior Living Expo that took place at Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Tulsa. The event featured vendors and seminars about how to prepare for retirement and beyond, including applying for Medicare, writing a will, and getting living arrangements ready.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Tahlequah, OK
Business
Pryor, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Grove, OK
City
Tahlequah, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Students in Sand Springs disciplined after racial incidents

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district is deciding what to do after a recent pair of what they're calling "racial incidents." Sand Springs Public Schools officials are dealing with reports of students distributing a "white privilege card" after a Snapchat referencing a "runaway slave" circulated. The school...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#The Cherokee Nation
townandtourist.com

40 BEST Things To Do in Tulsa, OK (Fun and Unique!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tulsa, Oklahoma is widely known as being one of America’s greatest attractions. Thanks to its beautiful art deco architecture, and historical appeal it is an ideal place for tourists and art enthusiasts who want to embark on a cultured vacation. In addition, it continues to be the perfect travel destination for exploring nature and learning more about historic attractions. If you are planning a trip to Tulsa, you are in for a treat- Oklahoma boasts amazing sites to visit including aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and more.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa's Expo Square Hosts Punk Rock Flea Market

Those who enjoy punk rock and flea market shopping had a chance to combine the two at Tulsa's Expo Square over the weekend. The Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market supports alternative small businesses, vendors, artists and musicians. A few of the alternative genres included metal, goth, and ska. Vendors had...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy