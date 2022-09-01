Tribal Employment Rights Office Opens Recruiting To All Qualified Contractors

Over the past month, the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) held job fairs open to licensed contractors who meet the qualifications.

With nearly 50 projects due to be completed over the next three years, the Cherokee Nation had to come up with a plan to meet construction deadlines.

According to the Cherokee Nation, they have received grants in the amount of $750 million. They said the money is allocated to projects currently in the planning stages or actively being built.

These projects include a community center in Kenwood, a childcare center in Pryor, and a $400 million Hospital in Tahlequah among others.

Due to strict grant deadlines, the projects have been extended to include contracting firms outside of those included in TERO.

TERO helps Cherokee citizens find work on jobs being done for the tribe. It also maintains a list of preferred businesses that are owned by tribal citizens.

Austin Ice started Ice Renovations only two years ago. He said opening the projects to those outside TERO allows his company the possibility of expanding their craftmanship and the opportunity to showcase their work.

“It’s a good opportunity to grow and advance," Ice said.

Channing Rogers with Cherokee Nation Career Services said she believes the projects will help stimulate the local economy and build business relationships.

“It’ll provide job opportunities. It’ll open up connection between business and Cherokee Nation as a whole and I think, overall, that’s just great for a community for all of us to come together and bring new projects in and then also help that community grow," Rogers said.

The remaining recruiting events will take place in Pryor on Sept 7 and in Grove on September 14.