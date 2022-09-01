Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Texas ranks among the best states for remote work in the US, according to study
SAN ANTONIO - If you like working from home, Texas is one of the best places in the U.S. to do so, according to a study from SysAid. The study showed that Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown and Rockport, Texas were among the top 30 metro and micropolitan areas in the country with the highest rates for remote workers aged 16+.
abc7amarillo.com
Most destructive wildfire in Texas history remembered 11 years later
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 11 years since the most destructive wildfire in Texas history roared through Bastrop. On Labor Day weekend in 2011, and wind-blown power line sparked a complex of fires, killing two people. Even more, than a decade later, remnants still burn the Bastrop...
abc7amarillo.com
Beto O'Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still, he lost rural Texas by...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas education board moves to delay updates to curriculum after conservative pushback
Opponents of the recommended changes, including Republican legislators, complained that they downplayed Texan and American exceptionalism and didn't present opposing views on the gay rights movement. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O'Rourke over police funding
"Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O’Rourke over police funding" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott is launching an...
abc7amarillo.com
'New home' found for Dalhart football player's organs 4-days after he suffered head injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KVII) — The organs of a Dalhart football player who died after suffering a head injury will be donated Monday night. "They have found a new home for Yahir’s organs," said Araceli Hernandez, Yahir Cancino's mom. Hernandez said the transplant is scheduled for 8 p.m. in...
abc7amarillo.com
DPS releases report on crash that killed man running across country for healthcare workers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released its report on the crash that killed a man running across the country for healthcare workers. Grady Lambert, 32, was hit by a Ford F-150 around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, about 10 miles east of Amarillo. According to DPS,...
abc7amarillo.com
Snapchat about school shooting causes scare
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — A Snapchat about a school shooting caused a scare in Clovis, New Mexico. Friday morning, the Clovis Police Department received tips about a threat on social media that said a shooting that was supposed to happen Friday at an unknown school in Clovis. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc7amarillo.com
TxDOT launches 'Be Safe and Drive Smart' to reduce pedestrian and bicyclists accidents
TxDOT is reminding you to “Be Safe and Drive Smart" as they launch a safety campaign. They want to cut down on the number of accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists. They say drivers should be on the lookout and should stop and yield to them at crosswalks. They also encourage pedestrians and cyclists to obey traffic and crosswalk signals and wear reflective clothes or lights on bikes at night.
abc7amarillo.com
Man detained in connection to reported abduction of jogger in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been detained in connection to a report about a woman who was abducted while jogging in Tennessee, according to authorities. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said "the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained."
Comments / 0