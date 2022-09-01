Read full article on original website
Opinion | When Living Becomes a LuxuryChelsea ReedManhattan, NY
Fiction & Opinion: Living In A NameAnnelise LordsBronx, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
MrBeast Is Opening a Restaurant In New JerseyBryan DijkhuizenEast Rutherford, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Authorities: Ulster County inmate charged for attempting to assault corrections officer
The investigation found that a male inmate attempted to physically assault a corrections officer and physically assaulted another inmate.
Police: Westchester man arrested for exposing himself to LI hotel employee
A Westchester man is under arrest after exposing himself to a hotel employee and trying to trap her in a Long Island room.
Man charged with injuring officer during Valley Stream traffic stop
A man was charged with injuring a Nassau County police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop Saturday night in Valley Stream.
2 Amityville shops destroyed by crash deemed unsafe; driver pleads not guilty to DWI
The two businesses were boarded up and deemed unsafe structures by the Village of Amityville.
NYPD: Man shot in arm, back, stomach in Sheepshead Bay
A man was shot early Monday in Sheepshead Bay, police say
Police: 16-year-old boy arrested for shooting man during Bay Shore baby shower
Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night for shooting a man in Bay Shore.
NYPD: 1 dead, several injured in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings
Police: Suspect arrested in Newburgh bus assault
State police say they have arrested 37-year-old Maleek Phillips from Albany after an assault on a bus on I-87 in Newburgh.
AG's Office: Man fatally shot by officers responding to Englewood domestic incident
The state Attorney General's Office says police responded to a domestic dispute at a home on West Englewood Avenue Saturday morning.
New Rochelle police arrest pair of accused burglars after multistate police chase
New Rochelle police arrested a pair of accused burglars after a multistate police chase.
Police: Bouncer charged with assault in fatal attack of man outside Holbrook sports bar
Suffolk County Police say that David Cruz was arrested on Aug. 24 after he punched Jake Scott, 32, outside of Tailgaters Sports Bar on Aug. 21 around 3 a.m.
Four victims in fatal Palisades Parkway crash identified
Four victims in a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway have now been identified.
Authorities: Suspects wanted for crashing stolen BMW in Newark after police chase
Police are looking for suspects who went on a crime spree in Monmouth County.
Police: Juveniles pepper spray Connecticut Post Mall shoppers
It's unclear how many people were involved in these incidents or what prompted them.
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a 64-year-old man who was walking his dog.
Police: Man arrested for DWI after 2 Amityville shops destroyed in crash
Police say a man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his car into two businesses in Amityville.
Caught on camera: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Police released surveillance video of a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD employee injured in University Heights.
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights.
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Poughkeepsie
Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds after being hit in Poughkeepsie near Mansion Street and Winnikee Avenue.
Melville family frantically searches for rottweiler that went missing from dog sitter’s home
A family is searching for their rottweiler that went missing from a dog sitter’s house in Huntington Station.
