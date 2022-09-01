Read full article on original website
brenniewebb
7d ago
That depressant socially acceptable drug alcohol 🍸has been causing un sober judges and attorneys alike problems for decades. May she find a group and get serious about her obsession and allergy so she can live.
Reply
5
kenyatta mcintosh
6d ago
And these are the type of judges who like to give ridiculous sentences, and they’re corrupt- alcoholics-dope fiends, etc. Do more testing on them and I’m sure a lot of judges would be FIRED
Reply
5
Me
7d ago
Lock her butt up she ain’t no different than any other criminal do the crime do the time Miss Judge Lady!!!
Reply
8
Related
Curry County Deputy among injured in wreck in Chaves County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Curry County Court Deputy was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on US 70 in Chaves County, Tuesday, according to reports from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 6, the deputy was assisting in with a court-ordered medical transport riding in an ambulance with […]
abc7amarillo.com
Curry County Court Deputy hurt in wreck while assisting medical transport to Roswell
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — A Curry County Court Deputy was injured in a crash while assisting a court-ordered medical transport to a Roswell facility on Tuesday, the Curry County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 4:20 p.m., Curry County Court Deputy Amy Jo McKenna...
KCBD
Maegan Hembree’s family fighting for answers nearly 10 years after her disappearance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week marks a harrowing birthday for one Lubbock-area family - Maegan Hembree would have turned 40 years old. The Smyer native has been missing since February 2013 - nearly a decade. Her father, Jerry, says her family will never stop looking for her, but it needs more support from the agency investigating the case.
KCBD
4 injured after ambulance rolls over in Chaves County
CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured and three others were hurt after an EMT ambulance rolled over on U.S. 70 Northeast. Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash Tuesday. The sheriffs office says two EMT personnel, a prisoner and a deputy from Curry County were all taken to the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Motorcyclist killed, Plainview man seriously injured in Hale County crash
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is dead and a Plainview man is in serious condition after a crash in Hale County, just north of Plainview. DPS Troopers responded to the crash at FM 400 and FM 3183 Friday evening. 31-year-old Jorge Rioja was stopped at the stop sign on FM 3183 when investigators say he failed to yield the right of way when turning right and collided with a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Anthony Acosta.
Underage runaway girl said Muleshoe man got her pregnant, court records said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Muleshoe man Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously admitted that he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe for sex, according to court documents. Previous court documents stated that Morales-Jose was 24-years-old when he transported the teen identified as […]
Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk
A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
UPDATE: Clovis police determine cause of school threats
UPDATE (5:55 p.m.): The Clovis Police Department reported that with assistance from the FBI field office in Roswell they identified the student who sent out the threatening message through social media. Police said after speaking with the student and the mother, CPD determined that the mother informed her son about the threats that had transpired […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Friday morning on FM 1055 in Lamb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said just after 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Peter Jacob Adameit was pulled over due to a mechanical issue. While he attempted to fix the issue, the vehicle […]
Comments / 17