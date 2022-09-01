ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey County, TX

Comments / 17

brenniewebb
7d ago

That depressant socially acceptable drug alcohol 🍸has been causing un sober judges and attorneys alike problems for decades. May she find a group and get serious about her obsession and allergy so she can live.

kenyatta mcintosh
6d ago

And these are the type of judges who like to give ridiculous sentences, and they’re corrupt- alcoholics-dope fiends, etc. Do more testing on them and I’m sure a lot of judges would be FIRED

Me
7d ago

Lock her butt up she ain’t no different than any other criminal do the crime do the time Miss Judge Lady!!!

4 injured after ambulance rolls over in Chaves County

CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured and three others were hurt after an EMT ambulance rolled over on U.S. 70 Northeast. Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash Tuesday. The sheriffs office says two EMT personnel, a prisoner and a deputy from Curry County were all taken to the hospital.
Motorcyclist killed, Plainview man seriously injured in Hale County crash

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is dead and a Plainview man is in serious condition after a crash in Hale County, just north of Plainview. DPS Troopers responded to the crash at FM 400 and FM 3183 Friday evening. 31-year-old Jorge Rioja was stopped at the stop sign on FM 3183 when investigators say he failed to yield the right of way when turning right and collided with a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Anthony Acosta.
Underage runaway girl said Muleshoe man got her pregnant, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas —  Muleshoe man Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously admitted that he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe for sex, according to court documents. Previous court documents stated that Morales-Jose was 24-years-old when he transported the teen identified as […]
Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk

A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
