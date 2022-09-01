Read full article on original website
news9.com
Broken Arrow Charity Launches Mentor Program To Help People Find Jobs
A Broken Arrow group wants to help people find the right jobs by connecting them with experts in different careers. The organization Broken Arrow Neighbors decided to start the program because many of its clients ay they want to work, but don’t know how to get started. The program...
news9.com
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
news9.com
Lemon-Aid Project Launches Labor Day Weekend To Benefit Lindsey House
The Lemon-Aid Project kicked off its Labor Day celebration at Mother Road Market where families picked up lemonade kits to raise money for Lindsey House. Lindsey House is an organization that board helps single mothers overcome difficult situations. "We give them life skills, financial coaching; basically, kind of help them...
news9.com
Oklahoma Veteran Alliance To Host 3rd Annual Benefit Dinner
A service organization that helps Oklahoma veterans is getting ready for its benefit dinner in just a couple of weeks. The mission of the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is to reduce veteran suicide and provide resources for our veterans. Jeromee Scot from Community Service Council joined the News On 6 team...
news9.com
Crews To Begin Bridge Reconstruction Project In Rogers County
A major construction project begins this week in Rogers County. Highway 412 will narrow to one lane over the Verdigris River on Tuesday while crews replace the westbound bridge. The $13.8 million project follows the eastbound bridge's reconstruction in 2017. Construction is expected to last until late 2023.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Crochet Group Makes 100 Winter Hats For People In Need
A crocheting group made 100 winter hats for the Broken Arrow Police Department to give to people in need. The group at the Broken Arrow Senior Activity Center put in more than 400 hours of work in two months. The hats will be in Broken Arrow police vehicles and will...
news9.com
16-Year-Old Reunites With First Responder That Helped Family Deliver Her
Sixteen years ago, Myle Anderson was born, and it's a story like something seen in a movie. When Myle's mother, Channa, went into labor, her family raced to the hospital. They had to stop at an E-Z Mart parking lot in Glenpool. First responders showed up at the scene and...
news9.com
Tulsa's Expo Square Hosts Punk Rock Flea Market
Those who enjoy punk rock and flea market shopping had a chance to combine the two at Tulsa's Expo Square over the weekend. The Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market supports alternative small businesses, vendors, artists and musicians. A few of the alternative genres included metal, goth, and ska. Vendors had...
news9.com
1 In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase On ATV
Tulsa Police engaged in a chase with two people who were riding on ATVs near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Saturday night. According to the police, the people on the ATVs were running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic. Police took one of the suspects into...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar
An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
news9.com
Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
news9.com
Police Investigate After 2 Shot During Home Invasion In Tulsa
Tulsa police are investigating after two people were shot near East 81st Street and South Yale Avenue on Monday morning. According to Tulsa Police, two adults were shot by suspects that broke into the home brandishing a revolver. Police say one person was shot in the chest and another was shot in the arm and was also pistol whipped by the shooter.
news9.com
OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located
--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
news9.com
Kellyville 12-Year-Old Set To Begin 4th Football Season As The Only Girl On Her Team
A 12-year-old in Kellyville is breaking barriers as the only girl on her middle-school football team. Lilly Chapa wears the number four and plays Center and Defensive Back for the Kellyville 5th and 6th-grade team. She was a cheerleader, but three years ago, she decided to try her luck on the football field.
