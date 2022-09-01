ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) It’s finally here: the last prelims session of the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, which also marks the final day of the final major international competition of the season. Unlike other international championships, World Juniors doesn’t have the same slim schedule on the final day of the meet. Rather, there’s a fairly loaded prelims session on tap for today, featuring heats of the boys 200 back, girls 200 breast, boys 200 fly, girls 200 free, boys 4×100 medley relay, and girls 4×100 medley relay. There will also be timed finals of the boys 1500 free, the early heats of which will be completed during prelims, while the fastest heat will swim with finals tonight.
swimswam.com

FINA World Junior Me Apeksha Finals Mei Pahochne Wali First Indian Women

India Ki Apeksha Fernandes Ne World Junior Swimming Championships Ke Finals Mei Qualify Kr Liya Hai. Archive photo via Sanuj Srivastava. India Ki Apeksha Fernandes Ne World Junior Swimming Championships Ke Finals Mei Qualify Kr Liya Hai. Unhone Ye Feet Lime, Peru Mei Chal Rhi Meet Ke Women’s 200m Butterfly Ke 8th Edition Me Achieve Kiya.
swimswam.com

Caeleb Dressel Hasn’t Swum Since Leaving Worlds Early

Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that...
swimswam.com

One Year After Rejection, Soul Cap Earns FINA Approval for Competition Use

Soul Cap, a covering designed to protect natural Black hair, has earned FINA’s approval for competition use after initially being rejected last year. Soul Cap, a covering designed to protect natural Black hair, has earned FINA’s approval for competition use after initially being rejected ahead of last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Championships: Final Medal Table

Mia Narita played a critical role in helping lead Japan to the top of the medal table at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Current photo via Jon Reiter. The 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships looked different than the seven previous editions. Not only was there a three-year gap between...
swimswam.com

Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Down National Records in Women’s 4×100 FR Relay

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:29.69, Australia (2021) World Junior Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) World Jr Champ Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) Prelims of the girls 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships this morning saw a pair of national records fall. Firstly, Costa Rica qualified for the final tonight, finishing 8th this morning in 4:02.80. The team of Jimena Rodriguez, Sthefany Venegas, Karina Solera, and Genesis Bolandi combined to take down the previous Costa Rican Record, which stood at 4:06.57 from the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Championships. Here are the splits from this morning’s relay:
swimswam.com

FINA Marathon Swim World Series 10km Races Come Down to Photo Finishes

The top finishers in both the men’s and women’s 10km races were separated by less than a second on the third leg of the FINA Marathon Swim World Series. The third leg of the FINA Marathon Swim World Series came down to a thrilling finish last week as the top finishers in both the men’s and women’s 10km races were separated by less than a second.
swimswam.com

Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Erin Gemmell

Gemmell had a monstrous showing at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in late August, piling up six gold and seven total medals in Honolulu. Current photo via Jon Reiter. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
swimswam.com

Swimming Super Couple Mallory Comerford, Clark Burckle Announce Engagement

Comerford and Burckle have been dating for the last three years and officially got engaged on Sunday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Another swimming super couple is on their way to the altar. On Sunday, multi-time World Championship medalist Mallory Comerford revealed her engagement to longtime boyfriend and U.S....
swimswam.com

75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Ki Hui Shuruwat – Day 1

6 September Se Guwahati Assam Me Shuru Hone Ja Rha Hai 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022. 2022 Me Indian Swimmers Ne Kayi Sare Major Events Me Shandaar Performance Ki Or National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ke 2nd Sabse Bada Event Hone Ja Rha Hai Jisme Ummid Ki Ja Rhi Hai Ki Kafi Sare Purane Records Is Baar Swimmers Break Karenge. 6 September Se Guwahati Assam Me Shuru Hone Ja Rha Hai 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022. Event Se Judi Sari Update Aapko SwimSwam Hindi Par Dekhne Ko Mil Jayegi. Isliye SwimSwam Hindi Ko Facebook Jrur Follow Kare.
swimswam.com

Gretchen Walsh Powers Up For UVA Sophomore Year After Successful Summer

After a big breakout freshman year at UVA and a successful summer, Gretchen Walsh is positioned to wow college swimming fans... Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, CA served as a redemption meet for UVA swim star Gretchen Walsh after she missed making the...
swimswam.com

Men’s Water Polo: France Stuns Serbia to Reach Euro Quarterfinals

France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Champoonships for the first time since 1958. It happened. France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Water Polo Championships for the first time since 1958. The Serbs, meanwhile, could tie their worst-ever finish from 1927, and that remains the best-case scenario for them here.
swimswam.com

Summer Nationals Qualifier Noah Sech Verbally Commits to Princeton for 2023-24

After dropping gobs of time in breast and IM events this summer, Noah Sech has announced his verbal commitment to Princeton for 2023-24. Current photo via Noah Sech. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
