Week One Tyler Mann Team of the Week: Randolph Raiders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — When Randolph took the field for their week one matchup, the Raiders were 0-13 against Madison Academy which isn’t really a record you want to have in a rivalry series.

The Raiders came ready to get that victory and they did so beating the Mustangs 46-33, so for earning their first win ever over Madison Academy the Raiders are the Tyler Mann Team of the Week for week one.

“We try to tell our guys that we’re not concerned with who the next opponent is and it’s a big win for us because it’s the next game on the schedule, so we try to talk about having nameless and faceless opponents,” head coach David Lloyd said. “I’m not naïve enough to think that a bunch of our guys didn’t have this game circled and wanted to win it and I think we played about as well as we could Friday night in a big game like that. Madison Academy’s a very talented football team and they had some opportunities they probably want back and that could’ve made it a different football game, but I was proud of the way our guys responded after week zero and then the adversity that we faced. I thought we did a really good job of coming out and clicking on all cylinders.”

The Raiders will look to improve to 2-1 when they host JPII on Friday, September 2 at SportsMed Field at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.