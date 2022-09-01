Read full article on original website
Galossi’s Training Partner Bertoni Shines In World Junior Championships
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) In the final of the boys 200-meter freestyle at the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, the bronze medal went to Italy’s Filippo Bertoni, with a time of 1:49.05. At only 16 years old, Filippo Bertoni has already been featured at the Italian junior...
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 6 Finals Preview
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) It’s time for the final session of the 2022 World Junior Championships, marking the end of the final major international competition for the 2022 calendar year. Tonight’s final session will feature the fastest heat of the boys 1500 freestyle, along with finals of the boys 200 back, girls 200 breast, boys 200 fly, girls 200 free, boys 100 free, girls 100 fly, girls 50 free, boys 50 breast, boys 4×100 medley relay, and girls 4×100 medley relay.
2022 World Junior Champs: Ribeiro Scratches 100 Free (Day Five Finals Preview)
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro scratched the boys’ 100 free semifinal tonight where he was the top seed to focus on the boys’ 50 fly final later in the session where he is ranked 3rd. He had a strong swim this morning, blasting a 48.67 in the 100 free and coming within .15 of his lifetime best time. This leaves the event to second seed and world record holder David Popovici who cruised to a 49.14 this morning. South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, the third seed, also scratched the 100 free, but he has no other individual races in this finals session. He scratched the 50 fly semifinals yesterday after placing 4th in prelims. #13 Lily Gyurinovics of Hungary dropped the girls’ 50 free semifinals.
WATCH: Diogo Ribeiro Sets New World Junior Record with 22.96 50 Fly (Race Video)
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018) World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020) World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022) Top 3:. Diogo Ribeiro (POR) – 22.96 (WJR, CR) Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 23.46. Casper Puggaard...
17-Year-old Daniel Gracik Ties Czech Record with 23.53 in Boys 50 Fly Semifinals
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018) World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020) World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 23.53. Casper Puggaard (DEN) – 23.87. Diogo Matos Ribeiro...
FINA World Junior Me Apeksha Finals Mei Pahochne Wali First Indian Women
India Ki Apeksha Fernandes Ne World Junior Swimming Championships Ke Finals Mei Qualify Kr Liya Hai. Archive photo via Sanuj Srivastava. India Ki Apeksha Fernandes Ne World Junior Swimming Championships Ke Finals Mei Qualify Kr Liya Hai. Unhone Ye Feet Lime, Peru Mei Chal Rhi Meet Ke Women’s 200m Butterfly Ke 8th Edition Me Achieve Kiya.
FINA Cancels Next Marathon Swim World Series Stop in Puerto Rico
”Canceling was in the athletes’ best interests,” said FINA executive director Brent Nowicki. Limited time for Puerto Rico to prepare was a factor. The fourth leg of the FINA Marathon Swim World Series scheduled for Puerto Rico from Oct. 7-9 has been canceled due to ongoing challenges faced by the Puerto Rican Swimming Federation and limited time to prepare.
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Erin Gemmell
Gemmell had a monstrous showing at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in late August, piling up six gold and seven total medals in Honolulu. Current photo via Jon Reiter. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Ki Hui Shuruwat – Day 1
6 September Se Guwahati Assam Me Shuru Hone Ja Rha Hai 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022. 2022 Me Indian Swimmers Ne Kayi Sare Major Events Me Shandaar Performance Ki Or National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ke 2nd Sabse Bada Event Hone Ja Rha Hai Jisme Ummid Ki Ja Rhi Hai Ki Kafi Sare Purane Records Is Baar Swimmers Break Karenge. 6 September Se Guwahati Assam Me Shuru Hone Ja Rha Hai 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022. Event Se Judi Sari Update Aapko SwimSwam Hindi Par Dekhne Ko Mil Jayegi. Isliye SwimSwam Hindi Ko Facebook Jrur Follow Kare.
Caeleb Dressel Hasn’t Swum Since Leaving Worlds Early
Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that...
Men’s Water Polo: France Stuns Serbia to Reach Euro Quarterfinals
France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Champoonships for the first time since 1958. It happened. France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Water Polo Championships for the first time since 1958. The Serbs, meanwhile, could tie their worst-ever finish from 1927, and that remains the best-case scenario for them here.
