Saint Thomas, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Julia Eileen Geyer obituary 1932~2022

Julia Eileen Geyer, 90, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1932 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Fannie (Dice) Shatzer. Julia worked at The Stanley Company for 45 years. She was a member of Edenville United Methodist Church. In her younger...
SAINT THOMAS, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Pennsylvania: DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered today to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. : PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots. Labor Day Holiday. Over this holiday period,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Saint Thomas, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PennDOT, Partners Highlight Traffic Safety

PennDOT, Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA), Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), AAA Mid-Atlantic, and victim’s advocates Richard and Roseann DeRosa, held an event on Aug. 17 at the Walt Whitman Bridge in South Philadelphia to promote safe driving during the Labor Day holiday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

