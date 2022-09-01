Read full article on original website
Pa Legislators still getting automatic pay raises, but a bill may stop it
Pennsylvania legislators earn a base pay of $95,432 and earn more than all other state legislators except for California and New York. Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials.
Sealing Low-Level Felonys to Give Second Chances
Advocates say a bipartisan effort to seal criminal records for low-level felonies would give more people second chances and boost the Pennsylvania economy. The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss House Bill 1826, which would expand the Clean Slate Act by automatically sealing some low-level felonies.
Julia Eileen Geyer obituary 1932~2022
Julia Eileen Geyer, 90, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1932 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Fannie (Dice) Shatzer. Julia worked at The Stanley Company for 45 years. She was a member of Edenville United Methodist Church. In her younger...
Pennsylvania: DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered today to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. : PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots. Labor Day Holiday. Over this holiday period,...
Pennsylvania: AG Shapiro Sues Progressive Leasing
Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit today against Progressive Leasing for violating a state disclosure law that ensures hefty leasing fees are clearly and conspicuously shown to consumers who are considering rent-to-own financing. : Ghost Gun Regulations Now In Effect In Pennsylvania. The Rental Purchase Agreement Act. The Rental...
Affordable housing, job training a growing problem for business owners
In the Pennsylvania economy today, employers struggle with finding enough workers, rising prices, and enough affordable housing for their workers. Rising prices, employee and supply shortages, wage surcharges, and “escalating energy prices” puts “a strain on our survival,” said David Crouse, owner of 3C’s family restaurant in the Pottsville area.
How Should PA Pay for Bridges? PennDOT Could Use Suggestions
The defeat of PennDOT’s plan to toll bridges across the commonwealth ended one transportation battle, but it did not solve another question: how to pay for transportation infrastructure. The Senate Transportation Committee met on Wednesday to learn more about the issue. The goal, as Chairman Wayne Langerholc, R-Clearfield, noted,...
PennDOT, Partners Highlight Traffic Safety
PennDOT, Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA), Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), AAA Mid-Atlantic, and victim’s advocates Richard and Roseann DeRosa, held an event on Aug. 17 at the Walt Whitman Bridge in South Philadelphia to promote safe driving during the Labor Day holiday.
Cancelling Student Debt Will “Ease the Burden”
Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on President Biden’s announcement to cancel $10,000 of student debt for people making less than $125,000 a year. Borrowers who received Pell Grants are eligible for up to an additional $10,000 of forgiveness. President Biden also announced that the...
