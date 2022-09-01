ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Todd Central Runners Compete at Calloway Invitational

One Rebel and one Lady Rebel represented Todd County Central Saturday at the Calloway County Invitational cross country meet. Aidan Bobbett and Aly Prather traveled to Murray to compete in the event. In the boys’ race, Bobbett finished with a time of 25:28.6. That time placed him in 84th place....
TODD COUNTY, KY
Calloway Rides Its Harlee to Class 2A Sectional Title

Coming into Saturday’s Class 2A sectional championship, Trigg County knew it would need to capitalize on early scoring chances and keep Calloway County’s Harlee Davis scoreless. They accomplished neither as Davis tallied a hat trick to lead the Lady Lakers to a 3-1 win over the Lady Wildcats...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
UHA’s Cole Glover Secures Top 10 Finish at Calloway County Invitational

University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover has been among the most consistent runners in the area so far this cross country season. That continued Saturday at Calloway County. Running in the Calloway County Invitational, Glover picked up another top ten finish. Glover finished his run in a time of 18:27.8. That time put him in 8th place for the day.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Trigg’s Cavanaugh and Thompson Pick Up Top 10 Finishes at Calloway County

There were a pair of Top 10 finishes for Trigg County runners Saturday. The Wildcats were at Calloway County to take part in the Calloway County Invitational. Austin Cavanaugh’s sensational fall season continued. Cavanaugh completed his run Saturday in 16:48.4. That time placed him second out of more than 100 runners. He was edged out for the best time of the day by Calloway County’s Daniel Puckett, who claimed first place with a time of 16:42.5.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Lubas’ 4th Place Finish Leads Falcons at Calloway County

Fort Campbell’s William Lubas took another top-five finish while the Falcons picked up a top-six finish at Saturday’s big area cross country invitational. The Falcons were among the teams taking part in the Calloway County Invitational. Lubas completed his run in a time of 17:48.1, placing him 5th...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Lady Falcons Take 1st at Calloway Invitational

Led by a pair of top ten individual finishes, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picked up a first-place finish Saturday at the Calloway County Invitational. The Lady Falcons edged out Hopkinsville by two points to claim the title. Meg Lubas led the way for the Lady Falcons. Lubas finished her...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY

