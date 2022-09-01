A dedicated gaming TV can be a huge boost to your play experience, with dedicated modes that lower input latency, boost response times, and sync refresh rates. Console gamers have plenty of options to choose from while shopping for a TV, since brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and even TCL offer models with dedicated gaming modes, high native refresh rates, VRR support, and plenty of connectivity options for anyone who owns more than one console. Sony even went so far as to optimize all of their latest TVs for play on the PlayStation 5, working in tandem with Sony-specific technology and programming to get the most out of your console.

