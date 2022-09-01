Read full article on original website
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
'The Voice' Fans Are Speechless Over Gwen Stefani's Pink PVC Dress In The Latest Video Promo—It's On Another Level!
Gwen Stefani helped celebrate the upcoming season of The Voice in style! The No Doubt icon, 52, rocked a skintight, bubblegum pink PVC dress while promoting the talent competition along with her husband Blake Shelton, fellow coach John Legend and new addition, Camila Cabello in the show’s promo video.
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Gwen Stefani Is In This Throwback Pic, 'Can't Be Gwen'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 05/07/22. No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 52-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly st...
‘Happy Days’ Star Scott Baio’s Wife Posts Brain Scan Photo, Met With Huge Support
Scott Baio took to his official Twitter to show support for his wife, Renee Sloan,… The post ‘Happy Days’ Star Scott Baio’s Wife Posts Brain Scan Photo, Met With Huge Support appeared first on Outsider.
Today’s Carson Daly calls out co-host Sheinelle Jones for using ‘secret code word’ live on air
TODAY Show co-host Carson Daly has called out his co-anchor Sheinelle Jones for using a code word during a segment. Sheinelle admitted the beer she tried for a segment was "not bad," however, Carson, decided to call her out. Sommelier Vanessa Price showed up for a segment to talk about...
Popculture
'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Delivers Tearful On-Air Message to NBC News Correspondent After Death of 6-Year-Old Son
Richard Engel from the NBC News family is mourning the death of his 6-year-old son Henry. On the Aug. 19 episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas, and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of the child's death and looked back on his battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. Engel, 48, shared the news of Henry's death on Twitter. The 6-year-old died on Aug. 9, according to a memorial page on the Texas Children's Hospital website. "We have heartbreaking news to share with you about a member of our NBC News family," Kotb, 58, began the segment, appearing to fight back tears "Henry Engel, Richard Engel and Mary Forrest's 6-year-old son, has passed away. Henry suffered from a rare disease, it's called Rett syndrome."
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos
While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married
Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
Naomi Judd’s autopsy reveals star’s tragic cause of death after note was found by her body
COUNTRY singer Naomi Judd's cause of death has been ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy revealed. The country legend's full autopsy comes months after her family said Judd died from a "disease of mental illness". The report from the medical examiner's office in Nashville...
Ginger Zee shocks fans with cryptic posts about her ‘replacement’ and ‘turning away from the wrong direction’
FANS are shocked after reading a few cryptic posts from Ginger Zee on social media noting her "replacement" and how she has been "turning away from the wrong direction." The Chief Meteorologist for ABC News and Good Morning America is known by her audience of over 1 million Instagram followers to post motivational and inspirational content quite often.
The Voice Accident Update! What Really Happened to Finalist Wendy Moten—And How Her Surgery Went!
Update August 8, 2022: We last heard from Wendy Moten last December regarding the surgery she underwent following her fall on The Voice stage during last season’s singing competition, which resulted in a broken right elbow and some fractures in her left wrist. Now the runner-up to Girl Named...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Speaks Out in Cryptic Post Amid Mike Wolfe-Frank Fritz Feud
The stars of reality show “American Pickers” have been in the headlines recently. Between tensions between current and former hosts and health checkups, it has been an eventful few weeks. Danielle Colby, who is also on the show, gave a bright statement on finding a reason to laugh...
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Shares New Pic With Dad Pat Sajak Ahead of Season 40
Well, it is quite interesting to see Maggie Sajak of Wheel of Fortune standing next… The post ‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Shares New Pic With Dad Pat Sajak Ahead of Season 40 appeared first on Outsider.
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview
Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL・
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach Calls out Michael Strahan on Live TV for Hilarious Reaction
Michael Strahan is going viral on TikTok, but perhaps not int he way he had hoped. The Good Morning America co-host's spot was. blown up recently on-air after he made a big reaction off-camera. However, eyes were soon all on him. Strahan was in the background of a segment featuring...
NFL・
