Rick and Morty meets God of War Ragnarok in this New Trailer
Rick and Morty have traveled through many dimensions in their search for adventure. Now, they can include the Nine Realms into that list. Watch Rick and Morty experience the Nine Realms in the latest God of War trailer. The trailer was posted on the official Adult Swim YouTube Channel. In...
Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X
Nintendo continues to produce and publish great exclusives for the Nintendo Switch, and this list of the top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives aims to put a highlight on these games. While the big-ticket games like the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel and the Metroid Prime games are still long ways off, we’re […] The post Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Graven Innocence
Get your free “Sprout of Rebirth” Collei (4* Dendro Bow) and in the Genshin Impact 3.0 main event Graven Innocence! In Port Ormos, Sumeru, there is a shop named Acara Crafts. One can hear the many sighs of craftsmen within… Graven Innocence Event Rewards Travelers will be able to earn the following rewards in Graven […] The post Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Graven Innocence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles
The recent Steam Next Fest reminded us that there are a lot of great games on PC that you may not find on consoles anytime soon, so we’re giving these games a highlight during this month’s version of our Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles for the month of July. Here […] The post Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
