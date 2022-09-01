Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, September 5th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag Journal weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds SE→NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 93°. Winds SW→E 12-18 MPH. We will keep a few clouds around the South...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: September 5th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds W 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds W/E 8-13 MPH.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 2nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds S→NW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Weak cold front. Isolated storms. High of 88°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH. A weak cold front is expected to pass...
everythinglubbock.com
Honor walk scheduled Monday for Dalhart JV football player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post, the family of Dalhart JV football player, Yahir Cancino announced that they will host an honor walk at 8:00 p.m. at the University Medical Center in Lubbock on Monday. The family also stated that Yahir was scheduled to undergo surgery...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2022 Blitz Build on Labor Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be kicking off its third annual Blitz Build with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Labor Day, September 5, 2022, at their construction site located at 3318 East Dartmouth St. Lubbock, TX 79403. Local volunteers and businesses will...
everythinglubbock.com
LFR provides update on Sunday’s fire near 34th Street & York Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street. According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building...
everythinglubbock.com
Enzo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Enzo as their Pet of the Day for Monday September 5. Reach out to LAS to adopt Enzo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Enzo!
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
everythinglubbock.com
THSRA Region 2 Rodeo to visit Levelland, September 9-10
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 9-10, 2022, at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. On Saturday, September 9 the rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am. There is no charge to watch the performances.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start March 1, 2023, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, September 30, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
everythinglubbock.com
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
everythinglubbock.com
PoliTech to host panel forum on abortion at Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — PoliTech will host a panel forum to discuss the topic of Abortion in Texas. This is an important issue in which constructive discourse is crucial at this time. The group of 6 panelists includes representatives from special-interest groups and state legislators from across the political spectrum.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD officer, 3 others injured after Central Lubbock crash Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a crash Sunday about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck and police unit both damaged. The pickup truck was overturned on its side. Police said four people were taken...
everythinglubbock.com
Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s
DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. **All Lubbock Public Library Locations will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6.**. Come to preschool storytime at the library! This...
everythinglubbock.com
Update: LPD officer injured in crash late Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an officer-involved crash late Monday morning in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred at 50th Street and Avenue U just after 11:20 a.m. According to Captain Leath McClure, an LPD spokesperson, the incident began with officers investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on Sunday’s officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday afternoon officer-involved collision in Central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue on September 4th at 2:44 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.
everythinglubbock.com
CASA of the South Plains continues the 30 in 3 Volunteers Campaign through Sept.
The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As the end of 2022 is approaching quickly, CASA is actively looking for 30 new Volunteers to walk alongside children in foster care. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1250 children who desperately need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Throughout September, CASA is hosting four CASA 101 Informational Sessions for anyone wanting to know more about the pivotal role CASA Volunteers play in the life of a child in foster care. CASA’s final Volunteer Advocate Training Session will run from October 25 to November 3, so community members are encouraged to register for one of these upcoming CASA 101s as soon as possible.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS: Semi-truck overturns between Post and Snyder, no injuries
GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded the scene of a semi-truck rollover crash in far southeastern Garza County early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. along U.S. Highway 84 near the Garza-Scurry County line. The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the semi-truck crossed the...
