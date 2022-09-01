ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, KY

WKYT 27

Ribbons placed in downtown Lexington for ovarian cancer awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Lexington is placing teal ribbons throughout downtown Lexington to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The ribbons are tied to lamp posts along Main Street. “My mom died from ovarian cancer by the time it was diagnosed she was stage three and and only...
WKYT 27

DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
WKYT 27

Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day Picnic in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass Central Labor Council is putting on a Labor Day Picnic at Masterson Station Park. The council has invited members of all central Kentucky labor unions to honor their workers. It comes as union membership continues to decline, both nationally and at the state level. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says union membership in the commonwealth checked in at 7.2% for 2021, down from 7.5% the year prior.
WKYT 27

Kentucky Blood Center in need of blood donors during National Blood Donation Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a desperate need for blood, in the form of a nationwide shortage. With summer coming to an end, the Kentucky Blood Center is hoping to encourage more people to sign up to donate. Eric Lindsey, with the Kentucky Blood Center said COVID shut down a lot of important centers and more people became wary because of health concerns.
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Labor Day Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An endless stream of showers and storms continues to rotate around a stalled-out weather maker, which is causing flash flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”. This pesky weather maker will finally exit...
WKYT 27

Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
WKYT 27

Woman arrested for murder of 83-year-old in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of an 83-year-old Jackson County woman. According to an arrest citation obtained by WKYT, 43-year-old Karen Clemmons has been charged with murder. Mary King Abrams was found dead inside of her home on...
WKYT 27

Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. “Our office is right along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Whitesburg and so as the creek rose, our building was completely inundated with water,” said Hilary Miles, an ACLC development director.
WKYT 27

KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
WKYT 27

Flooding in Franklin County washes away road

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
WKYT 27

Man arrested in connection with missing juvenile

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was believed to be on the run with a missing female juvenile. Shawn Taulbee, 37, of Jeffersonville was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges have been added after his capture. A search...
WKYT 27

Boaters enjoy Herrington Lake this holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Herrington Lake is 3,600 acres of nature. It’s 35 miles long and on a busy day you can catch people skiing, wakeboarding, jet skiing or tubing. This Labor Day, boaters at the lake said no weather could keep them away from their hidden oasis. “Always...
WKYT 27

Great Crossing runs past Henry Clay 34-20

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing fell behind Henry Clay and then dominated the ground en route to a 34-20 win over the Blue Devils. The Warhawks improve to 3-0 on the season behind a ground attack which stuffed the stat sheet for 322 yards led by Cayden Allen who had 176 yards and two touchdowns.
WKYT 27

No. 20 Kentucky routs Miami (Ohio), Stoops ties wins record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - arion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith’s fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and No. 20 Kentucky pulled away to beat Miami (Ohio) 37-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams. Mark...
WKYT 27

EKU’s McKinney and Nations reel in ASUN awards

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU redshirt junior quarterback Parker McKinney and redshirt sophomore placekicker Patrick Nations have been named the ASUN Players of the Week for their performance at Eastern Michigan on Friday night. McKinney, a native of Coalfield, Tenn., earned ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Nations, who hails from Tamasse, S.C., was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week.
WKYT 27

Brown shines in UK Blue debut, named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after racing for a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his collegiate debut, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, took the...
