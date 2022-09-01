ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranchester, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Jo Co P&Z to Discuss Minor Subdivisions at Tuesday Meeting

Two minor subdivisions will be presented and discussed at Tuesday’s Johnson County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting. The first is for the Yoder Minor Subdivision’s Preliminary Plat for the property located on Trabing Road south of Buffalo. The second is the presentation of the Sketch Plan for the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

The Days When Auto Polo Came to Town

Since its first exhibition game in 1893, equestrian polo has been a part of the Sheridan – Big Horn area ever since. But who has heard about Auto Polo?. In The Sheridan Post, August 28, 1917, it had this story about the newest sport sweeping county fairs throughout the country and Wyoming.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Labor Day, A Brief History

Monday is Labor Day. Labor Day is an old holiday in the United States, it was declared a federal holiday in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland. But, before it was an official federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized as a holiday in several individual states. In The Wyoming Times, Evanston,...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Girls Swimming Team Win Meets At Natrona And At Buffalo

The Sheridan Girls Swimming team was victorious in a triangular meet at Natrona, and then won a dual meet at Buffalo, during the Labor Day weekend. The next scheduled swim meets are on Friday, September 9th at Laramie, and Saturday, January 10th at Cheyenne East. Natrona Triangular – (Friday, September...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Ranchester, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County High School Volleyball Recap: September 1-3, 2022

Sheridan and Big Horn competed at the Gillette Invitational, Tongue River was at the Greybull Invitational, and Arvada-Clearmont was on the road for a couple of games. The Lady Broncs went 2-4 at the Gillette Invitational, placing 4th in the bronze bracket. On Friday (September 2nd), Sheridan lost vs. 2A...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan at Cheyenne South Football Highlights – 9/2/22

Sheridan at Cheyenne South Football Highlights – 9/2/22. 0:05 Cael Gilbertson 75 yard TD pass to Colson Coon – Sheridan 7 South 0. 0:36 Wyatt Phillip blocks South’s punt. #21 recovers in end zone for touchdown – Sheridan 14 South 0. 0:45 Ty Gilbertson 38 yard...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Tennis Teams Defeat Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East

The Sheridan tennis teams completed a 6-0 home weekend by getting the better of the Indians and Thunderbirds. The boys are now 8-3 on the season, while the girls are 10-1. Both teams conclude the regular season on Saturday, September 10th at home vs. Thunder Basin and Campbell County. Sheridan...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#One Way Traffic#Traffic Signals#Mph
Sheridan Media

Lovell at Big Horn Football Highlights – 9/2/22

0:10 Dawson Richards, Avon Barney and AJ Moline sack Davin Crosby. 0:21 Preston Nichols tackles Richards for a loss. 0:31 Jared Mangus 4 yard TD run – Lovell 7 Big Horn 0. 0:57 Crosby 2 yard TD run – Lovell 14 Big Horn 0 3rd Quarter:. 1:10 Weston...
BIG HORN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy