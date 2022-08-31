ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US News and World Report

Solomon Islands Says Australia, NZ Exempt From Navy Ship Moratorium

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Navy vessels from Australia and New Zealand will be exempt from a temporary ban on foreign ships entering the ports of the Solomon Islands, the Pacific island nation's prime minister told parliament on Monday. Foreign military vessels responding to a request for assistance from the Solomon Islands...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Solomon Islands Says Australian Election Offer Is 'Interference'

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Solomon Islands government has accused Australia of "interference", after an offer to fund its next election was made as parliament considered a bill to change the constitution to delay the vote. The Solomon Islands relationship with Australia has been strained since it struck a security pact with...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes for 'Sustainable' Nuclear Deal

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is seeking the closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among other guarantees, in order to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday. "An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Taiwan's ProLogium Seeks European Site for $8bln Battery Plant

(Reuters) - Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co has shortlisted four European countries - France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom - for an $8 billion solid-state lithium battery plant, consulting firm Accuracy said on Monday. ProLogium has appointed Accuracy to find a location for the plant, which should have...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Suicide Attack at Russia Embassy in Kabul Kills 2 Diplomats

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday killed two members of the embassy staff and at least one Afghan civilian in a rare attack on a foreign diplomatic mission in Afghanistan. The blast went off at the entrance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Earthquake in China's Sichuan Kills More Than 40, Shakes Provincial Capital

BEIJING (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan province on Monday, the strongest to hit the region since 2017, killing more than 40 people and shaking the provincial capital of Chengdu and more distant provinces. Forty-six people were killed in the quake, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

German Businessman on Private Jet That Crashed in Baltic

RIGA (Reuters) -A prominent German businessman was aboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying half way across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers' calls, his company, Quick Air, said on Monday. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Aide Posts Photo of Ukraine Soldiers Taking Back Southern Village

(Reuters) - A senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in a southern region Kyiv has been targeting in a new counter-offensive. "Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Services Sector Slips Back Into Contraction in August -PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's service sector inched back into contraction in August, with broadly unchanged levels of output, a business survey showed on Monday, as consumer demand waned and firms reduced workforce numbers. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in August, down from 54.7 in July...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

EU Voices Concern Over Turkey's 'Hostile Remarks' Against Greece

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU voiced concern on Monday over what it called "hostile remarks" after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Greece of occupying demilitarised islands in the Aegean and said Turkey was ready to "do what is necessary" when the time came. Historic rivals while also fellow members of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Film Makers Found Guilty of Disturbing Wreck of Ferry Estonia

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -A Swedish court said on Monday it had found two film makers guilty of disturbing the wreck of the ferry Estonia, which sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives. The roll-on, roll-off ferry, carrying 803 passengers and 186 crew, sank in international...
MOVIES

