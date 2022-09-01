Jessica Simpson’s ‘Heart Is Full’ As Kids Maxwell & Ace Head Off For 1st Day Of School

Image Credit: Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

It’s hard to imagine Newlyweds star Jessica Simpson as a full-fledged mama, but she just sent her two big kids off to school, and we’re here for it! In a Wednesday, August 31 post, Jess shared a pic of Maxwell and Ace on their first day, with Ace, 9, rocking cargo shorts and a navy-blue collared top, and Maxwell, 10, wearing a similar top with a blue plaid skirt. Both wore sneakers and sported broad smiles worthy of Jessica Simpson’s kids.

“These two had an amazing first day of school!” the fashion mogul, 42, captioned the pic. “I’m so proud! Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it. Happy kiddos.” Jessica and her athlete hubby Eric Johnson, 42, are also parents to adorable three-year-old daughter Birdie, who ostensibly stayed home to keep mom company.

Jessica opened up last year about how it is to be a mom, particularly during the era of COVID-19. “I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling,” she told PEOPLE in March 2021 comments. The Dukes of Hazzard bombshell added that she’d, “been reminded that my faith, God, husband, kids, extended family, friends, health and safety are all to be held with more gratitude than ever before.”

Jessica Simpson, her husband Eric, and her children Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. (Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock)

She apparently took that to heart as she approached a dramatic 100-pound weight loss following Bridie’s March 19, 2019, birth, and her recent 42nd birthday. “Oh lil Mrs. 42, look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” she wrote in part alongside a stunning moonlit pic in a July 11th post. “I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself and I do love her very much.”