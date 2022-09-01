FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.

