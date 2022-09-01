ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Nether Providence Township, PA
Pennsylvania Accidents
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Delaware County, PA
Wallingford, PA
Brooklyn Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
fox29.com

Decomposed body pulled from Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA - The 14th Philadelphia Police District Marine Unit pulled a body found in Cobbs Creek. Investigators say the body is a man. The body is badly decomposed and he was missing his right hand. The body was found under the bridge at 63rd and Spruce, in West Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man dead after shot in head in Overbrook Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 50-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, police say. This happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue.He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m. So far no word on a motive or if police have any suspects. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say

FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

