5 years after killing of her son, Pa. mom to bury another son shot to death
Five years after burying a son slain in Allentown, a mother will lay to rest her second son lost to gun violence. The family of Najeer Lane is raising money for the 22-year-old man’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Asked about Lane, relative Kendra Neely took a deep breath...
Labor Day shooting in Olney claims life of 21-year-old man, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A violent Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday when police say a young man was shot and killed on a city street in broad daylight. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue for around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
Woman accused of shooting husband in Upper Dublin Township
A woman was taken into custody in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania after she allegedly shot her husband.
7-year-old Delaware County girl gives gift of life after suffering devastating brain bleed
"The transplant team said you have a better chance of winning the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot than this working," recalled Martino Cartier, whose friend was waiting on a transplant.
Man charged with shooting his kids' mom in the face with them in next room, Philadelphia DA says
TACONY - Officials say a man who shot the mother of his children in the face with them just feet away is now off the streets for a "violent domestic assault." Karell Young is charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges. Young is accused...
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured - including 2 teens - after sextuple shooting erupts in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shots rang out in the early hours of Labor Day, leaving two people dead and another four injured in North Philadelphia. Police say the sextuple shooting occurred between West Russel and North 8th streets around 1 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene after...
Decomposed body pulled from Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - The 14th Philadelphia Police District Marine Unit pulled a body found in Cobbs Creek. Investigators say the body is a man. The body is badly decomposed and he was missing his right hand. The body was found under the bridge at 63rd and Spruce, in West Philadelphia.
Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.
Man dead after shot in head in Overbrook Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 50-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, police say. This happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue.He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m. So far no word on a motive or if police have any suspects.
New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
Man shot multiple times and killed outside South Philly corner store
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 37-year-old man is dead, shot multiple times outside a corner store in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday night, about 9:30, at 7th and Ritner Streets. The man was outside the store when a sedan with two, or possibly three, men got out and...
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
4-year-old accidentally shot by grandmother inside Pa. home
A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the stomach by his grandmother according to a report from WPVI. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the unit block of East Penn Street in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. According to WPVI, the grandmother owns the gun and has a valid...
Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say
FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Bucks County crash
Police say an SUV pulled out in front of the biker.
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA
Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
Unsolved Overbrook homicide: Who killed 15-year-old Angelo Walker?
OVERBROOK - Transitioning from the field to the sidelines, Coach Bill Sytsma says football is still his passion, one that’s brought a lot of purpose as he transitioned from player to coach. In recent years, there has been unexpected pain, as well. "It’s a little over two years and...
