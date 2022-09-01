Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Mobile recovery bus tour launches in Las Vegas on Monday to help combat overdose deaths
There were 109,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, according to a national advocate in the recovery community -- deaths that were preventable. That’s why Ryan Hampton, co-creator of the Mobilize Recovery and founder of the nonprofit Voice Project, is launching a national bus tour in Las Vegas on Labor Day. He’s hoping to help combat the growing crisis of overdose deaths in the country.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas shines purple and turquoise for National Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The High Roller at The LINQ and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is shining purple and turquoise Sunday night for National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention encourages residents to light up the skyline this week to remember those lives lost.
news3lv.com
Yoga 4 a Cause seeks to benefit Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It started as a positive way to celebrate a birthday that shares a day with a tragedy. Now it's grown into a yearly event to raise money for non-profits. Amelia Bruff joined us to talk about "Yoga 4 a Cause" and this year's beneficiary, the Garden Foundation, which teaches kids with disabilities.
news3lv.com
Woman accused of killing son outside Las Vegas reaches guilty plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas has reached a guilty plea agreement, according to court records. An agreement was entered on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the case of Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Labor of Love offers free dental care on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental treatment on Monday, September 5 for its 4th annual Labor of Love event. Guests can walk in for a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, exam and X-Ray, or orthodontic consultation. “The free treatments offered during Labor of...
news3lv.com
Heavy backup returns to southbound I-15 leaving Las Vegas on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The usual heavy traffic has returned to southbound Interstate 15 for Labor Day. The RTC of Southern Nevada reported nine miles of backup on the freeway from Primm at the California state line. Miles of backup are a regular sight on I-15 at the conclusion...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas journalist killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home on Saturday. The LVMPD responded to a 911 call around 10:33 a.m in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle near Tenaya Way. According to police, Jeff German had an altercation with someone Friday morning that led to...
news3lv.com
Photos released of suspect sought in killing of Las Vegas reporter
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have released photos of a person identified as a suspect in the killing of a Las Vegas reporter over the weekend. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the photos show the suspect who stabbed Jeff German to death on Saturday, Sept. 3. The photos show...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Goodwill to hold hiring event Tuesday in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill is continuing its efforts to fill more than 50 positions during an upcoming job fair in Las Vegas. Those seeking employment with the company can head over to their Silverado Ranch location on Silverado Ranch and Maryland on Tuesday, September 6, from 9 am to 1 pm.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport sees delays amid Labor Day travel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many visitors are starting to head out of Las Vegas on Monday after a busy Labor Day weekend. Harry Reid International Airport was full of travelers as the airport saw its fair share of delays. At one point, there were more than 80 delays, led...
news3lv.com
"We get an A+" despite cards stacked against us, summer cashes in big for Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — It's the unofficial end of summer and the unofficial end of the summer tourism season in Las Vegas. Despite being the first summer since 2019 with no Covid restrictions, this summer also had its own share of issues with high gas prices, inflation and looming economic uncertainty.
news3lv.com
Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
1 October Memorial Committee speaks to local artists
The 1 October Memorial Committee was in Downtown Las Vegas as a part of First Friday. They're working to encourage local artists to submit creative ideas for the permanent memorial. They're taking submissions from people in our valley and around the world. The memorial will honor the victims, survivors, first...
news3lv.com
Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding missing man in west valley
The LVMPD is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man in the west Las Vegas valley. 32-year-old Kyle Kaloi was last seen near Sky Vista and Alta Drive on Thursday, September 1 around 10 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mohave County Sheriff's Office report missing man out...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas coffee shop tops Yelp's list of 100 best in U.S.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas coffee house has finished first on Yelp's list of 100 best java shops in the U.S. Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in the west valley is the No. 1 ranked place to get coffee. The shop is known for specialty coffee beans sourced...
news3lv.com
Lake Mead Water Rising, Harbor Notices a Boost in Business over Labor Day Weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Boat Harbor is seeing its best summer weekend so far in 2022 over Labor Day, but the numbers are still down for what’s considered normal this time of year. Some visitors like Debbie Ferdinand and her husband noticed the difference while...
news3lv.com
1 person found dead after house fire breaks out in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was found dead after a fire broke out in an east Las Vegas valley home Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. Crews got an alarm at about 12:35 p.m. for a fire in the 6100 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, per the Clark County Fire Department.
news3lv.com
Police look for 73-year-old man missing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went missing on Friday. Eddie Lucas was last seen in the 3700 block of Briarglen Lane near Vegas and Rancho Drive around 9 p.m. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. MORE ON...
news3lv.com
Piff the Magic Dragon celebrates seven years at Flamingo Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — How do you top a guy in a dragon outfit? The answer is, you can't. Piff the Magic Dragon and his trusty companion, Mr. Piffles, joined us in studio Monday to talk about seven years at Flamingo Las Vegas and how he keeps coming up with new tricks.
Comments / 0