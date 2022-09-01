ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport organizations hold homeless memorial event

By Slater Teague
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — People came together in Kingsport on Wednesday to recognize those who have passed away while experiencing homelessness.

Leaders with Hunger First and Shades of Grace United Methodist Church placed 51 flags in Glen Bruce Park as a memorial to 51 people who died in recent years while homeless. A bell was rung after each name was read.

Kingsport City Schools superintendent announces retirement

Shades of Grace Pastor Will Shewey said those experiencing homelessness are often “forgotten.”

“We are here to make sure that none of our friends, none of our homeless friends, are ever forgotten because they are a great part of the fabric that makes up our society and our community right here in Kingsport,” Shewey said.

The pastor also said he continues to see a rise in homelessness in Kingsport.

