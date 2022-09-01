ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Thousands traveling to Atlanta for kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C71LW_0hdOBTm500

ATLANTA — Thousands of people across the country will be traveling to Atlanta for the kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride.

Festivities kick off Wednesday, with dozens of events and festivals happening through the holiday weekend. However, organizers are facing mounting concern about the spread of monkeypox.

On Wednesday, organizers hosted a special town hall at the Georgia Freight Depot in downtown Atlanta to educate the community, and to dispel rumors and common misconceptions about monkeypox.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I think the fear has died down, but the issue is still there,” said Melissa Scott, managing editor of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend.

Scott says they’ve organized over 25 pride events this Labor Day weekend, including the popular Pure Heat Festival on Sunday. Over 20,000 people are expected to attend.

“This coming weekend, we’ll be doing monkeypox testing, monkeypox vaccines at the Pure Heat Community Festival, as well as tomorrow at the Mayor’s Welcome Reception,” Scott said.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration and the Department of Health and Human Services announced they will disperse additional vaccine doses to Georgia ahead of Black Pride weekend.

“We have so many stations set up for this weekend,” Scott said. “We’ll be at different nightclub venues.”

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, a Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson wrote:

“The Georgia Department of Public Health will track vaccines used from our current allocation of vaccines for events around and during black pride and be reimbursed by the federal government up to 5500 doses.”

Lamont White is happy to hear the news. He’s a well-known gay dating coach in Atlanta and is hosting one of his popular matchmaking events Wednesday nights.

“If you are keeping your distance and if you are vaccinated, if you are asking the right questions, you should be safe,” White said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 106

Lynn76
4d ago

I'm not racist at all... but I do call all this bs , because if white gays held an event titled white or if white people hold any event titled white it's a problem. smh... double standards alive and well 🤷‍♀️

Reply(7)
66
AP_001568.02f86a909da04ab1821edd9ede79b078.0115
4d ago

Take a look around. The majority of the youth roam the streets...dealing in drugs, sex and violence, thinking these things have no real effect on life. Crimes without real punishment. An uncaring, unfeeling generation...without knowledge of self. This is the future of our nation, the future of our people. Do you think hatred and evil will go unpunished? The world is now feeling the heat...from flames it has kept burning since the beginning of civilization

Reply(4)
19
Doc Wilson
4d ago

I guarantee you there will be no talks of cancelling this event because of Georgia gun laws, Stacy Abrams won't call for a boycott this time.

Reply(2)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkbeacon.com

Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Gay, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibit will open downtown on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street. Tickets for this touring exhibition about the Wizarding World will go on sale Wednesday, September 28, but fans who are a part of the Harry […] The post Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Melissa Scott Shares Insight On What To Expect At Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Atlanta Black Pride weekend has remained a staple during Labor Day Weekend for 26 years. This year, the five-day celebration will include special appearances by Kandi Burruss, Jussie Smollett, Joseline Hernandez, Natalie Nunn, Stasha Sanchez, Saucy Santana, Big Latto, Jhonni Blaze, Erica Banks, Jerrie Johnson, and more. The festivities kicked-off...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Atlanta#Racism#Local Life#Localevent#Atlanta Black Gay Pride#Channel 2 Action News
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS 46

Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend

ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor’s ire

ATLANTA (AP) – One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals says it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the decision, noting the hospital’s […]
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
182K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy