Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Public Facilities District meeting Sept 6
The Lynnwood Public Facilities will conduct a hybrid meeting to take place at the Lynnwood Convention Center located at 3711 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Participants may also zoom into the meeting. Janet Pope, Executive Director, Lynnwood PFD. Josh Cain, Director of Finance, Lynnwood PFD. Matt Hendricks, Attorney, Lynnwood PFD.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mindful Monday: Minding Nature
My days lately have been very full. I’ve been prepping my home for sale and tending to an ill parent along with all the other tasks of daily life. So, when my daughter asked if I’d like to join her for a trail walk, I jumped at the chance.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville’s Reboot Recovery Center prepares for Fall opening
MARYSVILE, Wash., September 4, 2022—Kathy Jo Kahn, Regional Program Coordinator for Reboot Recovery, picked up her keys last month to a new recovery center opening in Marysville this fall to help everyday people overcome trauma through peer-led, faith-based, courses. Although a date has not been set for the center’s official opening, Kahn informed the Lynnwood Times it would be “sometime before October.”
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hispanic Heritage month kicks off in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash., September 3, 2022 – Hundreds came to celebrate the beautiful cultures of Latin America during Gold Creek en Español’s Hispanic Heritage event today where many learned about Hispanic Latino cultures through music and dance. The event began with a concert in The Forum at...
Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Call for Artists: Create a wreath for Art Walk Edmonds
Submissions for Art Walk Edmonds’ third annual Wreath Walk are due by September 23rd!. Edmonds, WA, September 3, 2022– If you are a local artist, we need your help! Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) is looking for wreath artists for the 3rd Annual Wreath Walk Edmonds. Created in 2020...
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
downtownbellevue.com
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction
Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, WA)
The police reported that the crash involved two vehicles, a white Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck. According to trooper Jacob Kennett, the driver of the truck rear-ended the white Silverado. The car driver had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the...
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
kpug1170.com
Anacortes trail bridge burns
ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
75 people experiencing homelessness in Chinatown-International District moved to shelter
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homeless Authority said on Tuesday that 75 people who were experiencing homelessness in the Chinatown-International District were moved to shelters, inpatient treatments or other types of housing resources. The efforts to support people living at Interstate 5 and South Dearborn Street...
