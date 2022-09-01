ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

Lynnwood Public Facilities District meeting Sept 6

The Lynnwood Public Facilities will conduct a hybrid meeting to take place at the Lynnwood Convention Center located at 3711 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Participants may also zoom into the meeting. Janet Pope, Executive Director, Lynnwood PFD. Josh Cain, Director of Finance, Lynnwood PFD. Matt Hendricks, Attorney, Lynnwood PFD.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mindful Monday: Minding Nature

My days lately have been very full. I’ve been prepping my home for sale and tending to an ill parent along with all the other tasks of daily life. So, when my daughter asked if I’d like to join her for a trail walk, I jumped at the chance.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville’s Reboot Recovery Center prepares for Fall opening

MARYSVILE, Wash., September 4, 2022—Kathy Jo Kahn, Regional Program Coordinator for Reboot Recovery, picked up her keys last month to a new recovery center opening in Marysville this fall to help everyday people overcome trauma through peer-led, faith-based, courses. Although a date has not been set for the center’s official opening, Kahn informed the Lynnwood Times it would be “sometime before October.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Hispanic Heritage month kicks off in Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Wash., September 3, 2022 – Hundreds came to celebrate the beautiful cultures of Latin America during Gold Creek en Español’s Hispanic Heritage event today where many learned about Hispanic Latino cultures through music and dance. The event began with a concert in The Forum at...
MILL CREEK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Call for Artists: Create a wreath for Art Walk Edmonds

Submissions for Art Walk Edmonds’ third annual Wreath Walk are due by September 23rd!. Edmonds, WA, September 3, 2022– If you are a local artist, we need your help! Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) is looking for wreath artists for the 3rd Annual Wreath Walk Edmonds. Created in 2020...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction

Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Anacortes trail bridge burns

ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
ANACORTES, WA

