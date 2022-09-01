East Toledo man arrested in shooting death of 22-year-old

An East Toledo man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death last week of 22-year-old Corey Coley.

Chris Anthony Berry, Jr., 19, was booked into the Lucas County jail about 7:50 p.m. He was scheduled to appear Friday for a hearing in Toledo Municipal Court.

Coley was in the 1000 block of Artis Place on Aug. 26 when he was shot. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause was a gunshot wound in the back, and the death was ruled a homicide, Dr. Thomas Blomquist, Lucas County deputy coroner said.