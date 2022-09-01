ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka family opens coffee shop to give back to the community

By Gabriel Johnson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzKAw_0hdOAzn000

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local family is opening a business to say thank-you to the community.

Last year, Aspen Campbell was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis, a rare birth defect. Fundraising efforts quickly began and the community stepped up to help raise funds for her surgery.

Topeka Zoo announces opening date for Giraffe Exhibit

To show thanks and give back, her family opened Elevation Coffee and Roastery on Brandywine Lane in Southwest Topeka.

“Aspen’s stuff so far is paid in full,” Aspen’s mother Chelsea Fisher said. “We feel so blessed. We just wanted to be able to carry out her legacy and help other community members.”

If you visit the coffee shop, be on the lookout for Aspen’s Blend. All funds from this blend will go to other fundraisers in the community. Elevation is open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Salon adds second location in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local salon opened a second location with some new perks. Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa opened its second location in Downtown Topeka last week. The location offers the community services such as massages, hair and manicures all in a family environment. In addition to training stylists in salon care, owner Heather […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. adopts program to connect residents and first responders

AUBURN (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fire District #2 unveiled a new community program to allow residents to inform first responders of their needs before an emergency. The district has been collaborating with a technology partner Fire Due to release a program called Community Connect. The web application will allow residents and businesses to share […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
WAMEGO, KS
KVOE

Designs by Sharon owner passes away

Longtime local florist Sharon Ewing has passed away. Ewing passed away Monday, according to family members. She started Designs by Sharon in downtown Emporia in 1993 and had 45 years of florist experience at the time of her death. Service arrangements are pending.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Restaurants
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
northernarchitecture.us

The Topeka Aladdin Home Plans For 1961

Our designers have incorporated a wealth of desirable features into this home. The recessed-for-privacy patio is accessible from either the family room or rear hall. The large scenic window in the family room overlooks the patio. Both plans have full bath plus a conveniently located lavatory. Plan No. 1 has a single garage, while Plan No2 has a double garage. Write for specifications.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka animal shelter helps pet owners keep house pets healthy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society launched a new initiative, offering low-cost pet vaccinations and examinations to all cats and dogs. The vaccine clinic offered the typical things that you would see at a routine vet check-up, but at a fraction of the cost. Pet owners were able to get a free check-up […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Quacky’ prepares for the Great Topeka Duck Race

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 27th Annual SERTOMA (Service To Mankind) Great Topeka Duck Race will be held on Saturday, September 17 when 10,000 “adopted” rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee. “This is a 2012 Ford Escape we have been holding on to for a while for that lucky winner, it’s in great condition […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Aspen Fisher#Food Drink#Giraffe Exhibit#Brandywine Lane#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

The Topeka Zoo is getting ‘Wildly Creative’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center gave visitors a wildly artistic experience on Saturday. Ballet Midwest, Inc., along with many of Topeka’s favorite entertainers, were at the zoo for the second annual Wildly Creative: Arts with the Animals. With regular zoo admission, visitors enjoyed special performances, craft activities and a scavenger hunt throughout […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining

The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
LECOMPTON, KS
KSNT News

Heart of Jackson speaks about special training technique

TOPEKA (KTMJ) — Stephanie Collins with the Heart of Jackson Humane Society joined the FOX43 AM Live show to talk about a furry friend named Laurel who is more than ready to be adopted. She explained how you can do this, as well as a special training technique they use at the shelter to ensure […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSNT News

Campers Spend Labor Day Weekend at Lake Shawnee

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for camping. Hundreds of campers gathered at Lake Shawnee this weekend to celebrate Labor Day. Diana Schultz and her husband travel the country living out of their RV. Even these pro campers were shocked at turnout at Lake Shawnee. “This is really different, Schultz said.” I […]
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

Divers in Topeka? Learn about this new experiment!

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Laura Burton with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center joined the 27 News morning show to test the waters on a new experiment for kids and adults. She also spoke about some upcoming events the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is hosting for families and kids in the community.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo announces opening date for Giraffe Exhibit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday the Topeka Zoo hosted a press conference to release new details on its upcoming project, Giraffe & Friends. On March 10, 2023, the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center will open the largest habitat in its history. Giraffe & Friends will serve as the year-round home to the Reticulated Giraffe, along […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ballet Midwest to get ‘Wildly Creative’ at Topeka Zoo this weekend

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Ballet Midwest, along with other Topeka entertainers, will be giving Topeka Zoo goers a “wildly artistic experience” Saturday for the second annual Wildly Creative: Arts with the Animals. Lacee Sandgren, artistic director, and Alana Barry, performer, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to tell us about this weekend’s performance. With regular […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

Visit the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Whether you like cars or a little bit of history the Midwest Dream Car Collection offers plenty to see for its guests. Plus, don’t miss out on meeting Nascar Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas, Thursday September 8th at 6p. For more information, you can click...
KSNT News

Salina man killed in motorcycle crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Theatre teacher helps students gain life skills beyond the stage

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Teachers make a difference in the community every day. In fact, they are teaching the kids of tomorrow. But when a teacher goes above and beyond in a course that can get overlooked, it makes a lasting impact on their futures. The Washburn Rural High School theater is empty now, but come October, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy