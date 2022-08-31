Utah's long-term forecast: What the almanacs are predicting for winter 2023

The prediction from Old Farmer's Almanac that Utah would have a "cold, dry" winter season last year turned out to be largely accurate.

After a wet end of 2021, the first few months of the new year were among the driest on record, and by spring, the state had only reached a peak snowpack of 12 inches, about 25% lower than the 16 inches expected in a typical year, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources.

And while it wasn't necessarily a "cold" winter overall, temperatures across most of the state were at or below normal for the back half of the winter.

A rival publication, The Farmers' Almanac — first published in 1818, 26 years after the first Old Farmer’s Almanac — had made a more measured forecast, predicting mild temperatures and average precipitation last winter.

Those two publications have released their outlooks for the coming winter, and they have different ideas on what's coming.

Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a warm, wet season across most of the western U.S., with mostly rain instead of snow. At the same time, it predicts a very cold, snowy winter for the eastern half of the country, resulting in a "Tale of Two Winters" theme to its promotional materials for the new release.

“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” said Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, in a written statement sent out with the edition's release. “One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”

The Farmers' Almanac, meanwhile, anticipates a "mild, dry" winter for the Southwest, with below-normal precipitation and higher-than-average temperatures across the region, although it also predicts a cold, snowy season for most of the eastern half of the country.

Both forecasts match at least in part with the official long-term forecasts published by the federal government, with the National Weather Service and its teams of meteorologists expecting higher-than-average temperatures and drier-than-normal rates of precipitation across the Southwest in its latest three-months-out forecast.

How they make their forecasts

The two magazines base their forecasts on secret formulas; both admit that sunspots play a role. Sunspots are comparatively darker, cooler areas on the sun’s surface caused by disruptions in its magnetic field.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s formula has adapted a little over time (climate change factors into its predictions), but the Farmers’ Almanac has remained consistent for centuries.

The Farmers' Almanac forecast looks back to a time when people observed things going on with plants, animals and other aspects of the environment to get insight into what was happening with the weather.

In a 2018 interview with The Arizona Republic, Farmers' Almanac editor Peter Geiger said their forecast is made about two years in advance to coincide with the publication’s print production schedule and other factors. Though the magazine is online, it has resisted the urge to update the forecast there.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac formula includes historical data, meteorology and the influence of climate change in addition to sunspots.

Are the forecasts accurate?

Popular with readers for more than a century, the Old Farmer's Almanac combines forecasts with useful items like full moon dates, recipes, gardening tips and self-help ideas.

But while the publication has graded itself as sporting an accuracy rate of about 80%, some weather experts say that any longer-term weather predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

An accuracy review of Old Farmer's Almanac released by meteorologist Jan Null gave out grades to the publication's winter forecast from 2016 and 2017 based on how its projections compared to the actual weather observed in regions across the U.S. Using a simple formula that rated the predictions as either "good", "bad, or "mixed" — if a region was supposed to have a dry season but actually saw above-average precipitation, for example, it rated as "bad" — Null found that just 25% of the 57 regions reviewed had a "good" rating for precipitation predictions.

For temperature predictions during that same time span, the almanac earned a "good" accuracy rating on just under 33% of the 52 regions reviewed.

Similarly, a review by OpenSnow, which does snow forecasting and predicts ski conditions, found "no track record of accuracy" in a review of 2013-14 winter weather predictions.

Both the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmers' Almanac claim high accuracy rates achieved by looking at how close their predictions come to what actually happens in the various regions of the country and Canada, saying they've been right about 80% of the time over their histories.

David DeMille writes for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in southern Utah. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.