Utah's long-term forecast: What the almanacs are predicting for winter 2023

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 4 days ago
The prediction from Old Farmer's Almanac that Utah would have a "cold, dry" winter season last year turned out to be largely accurate.

After a wet end of 2021, the first few months of the new year were among the driest on record, and by spring, the state had only reached a peak snowpack of 12 inches, about 25% lower than the 16 inches expected in a typical year, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources.

And while it wasn't necessarily a "cold" winter overall, temperatures across most of the state were at or below normal for the back half of the winter.

A rival publication, The Farmers' Almanac — first published in 1818, 26 years after the first Old Farmer’s Almanac — had made a more measured forecast, predicting mild temperatures and average precipitation last winter.

Those two publications have released their outlooks for the coming winter, and they have different ideas on what's coming.

Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a warm, wet season across most of the western U.S., with mostly rain instead of snow. At the same time, it predicts a very cold, snowy winter for the eastern half of the country, resulting in a "Tale of Two Winters" theme to its promotional materials for the new release.

“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” said Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, in a written statement sent out with the edition's release. “One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”

The Farmers' Almanac, meanwhile, anticipates a "mild, dry" winter for the Southwest, with below-normal precipitation and higher-than-average temperatures across the region, although it also predicts a cold, snowy season for most of the eastern half of the country.

Both forecasts match at least in part with the official long-term forecasts published by the federal government, with the National Weather Service and its teams of meteorologists expecting higher-than-average temperatures and drier-than-normal rates of precipitation across the Southwest in its latest three-months-out forecast.

How they make their forecasts

The two magazines base their forecasts on secret formulas; both admit that sunspots play a role. Sunspots are comparatively darker, cooler areas on the sun’s surface caused by disruptions in its magnetic field.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s formula has adapted a little over time (climate change factors into its predictions), but the Farmers’ Almanac has remained consistent for centuries.

The Farmers' Almanac forecast looks back to a time when people observed things going on with plants, animals and other aspects of the environment to get insight into what was happening with the weather.

In a 2018 interview with The Arizona Republic, Farmers' Almanac editor Peter Geiger said their forecast is made about two years in advance to coincide with the publication’s print production schedule and other factors. Though the magazine is online, it has resisted the urge to update the forecast there.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac formula includes historical data, meteorology and the influence of climate change in addition to sunspots.

Are the forecasts accurate?

Popular with readers for more than a century, the Old Farmer's Almanac combines forecasts with useful items like full moon dates, recipes, gardening tips and self-help ideas.

But while the publication has graded itself as sporting an accuracy rate of about 80%, some weather experts say that any longer-term weather predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

But these big-picture weather predictions should be taken with a grain of salt, some weather experts say.

An accuracy review of Old Farmer's Almanac released by meteorologist Jan Null gave out grades to the publication's winter forecast from 2016 and 2017 based on how its projections compared to the actual weather observed in regions across the U.S. Using a simple formula that rated the predictions as either "good", "bad, or "mixed" — if a region was supposed to have a dry season but actually saw above-average precipitation, for example, it rated as "bad" — Null found that just 25% of the 57 regions reviewed had a "good" rating for precipitation predictions.

For temperature predictions during that same time span, the almanac earned a "good" accuracy rating on just under 33% of the 52 regions reviewed.

Similarly, a review by OpenSnow, which does snow forecasting and predicts ski conditions, found "no track record of accuracy" in a review of 2013-14 winter weather predictions.

Both the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmers' Almanac claim high accuracy rates achieved by looking at how close their predictions come to what actually happens in the various regions of the country and Canada, saying they've been right about 80% of the time over their histories.

David DeMille writes for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in southern Utah. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

Comments / 6

FIXITANDMOVEON
4d ago

Weather reports sound more like politicians. Bottom line, Everyone needs to do a better job of conserving water.

Reply
4
Douglas Wells
4d ago

Nobody knows what it's gonna do it can predict all they want but they're usually wrong

Reply(1)
6
Related
ABC4

Heat advisories and warnings extended for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has extended the Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in Utah. These were originally supposed to end on Monday evening, but will now be left in place until Wednesday at 8:00 PM.  The Excessive Heat Warning is for parts of lower Wasatch County (including St. George […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utahns head for the mountains to escape record heat

UTAH — Many Utahns are heading for higher ground this Labor Day weekend to find some relief from the record heat. “Up here, it’s gorgeous,” said Jef Hein, walking around Silver Lake at Brighton on Sunday afternoon. “It’s nice and cool, especially in the shade. We were just commenting how wonderful it is, but down in the valley, it’s hotter than Hades.”
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Utah#National Weather Service#Forecasting#Climate Change#The Old Farmer S Almanac
ABC4

More records broken as the heat goes on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Heat Alerts expanded for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has expanded the locations of its Excessive Heat Warning locations in southern Utah and as added a Heat Advisory for much of northwestern Utah. Both of these will be in effect until Monday at 8 PM. The expanded territory for the Excessive Heat Warning includes the […]
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho

Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
kuer.org

It’s hot, hot, hot in Utah. Here’s how to stay safe

It’s been the hottest summer on record in Salt Lake City, and as of Sep. 2, there have been a record-breaking 29 days where temperatures reached or surpassed 100 degrees. The hot weather is expected to continue across Utah this Labor Day weekend. “The previous record was 21 [days...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4

PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com

Lessons From Century-Old Family Businesses in Cache Valley

Is there any institution more enduring or universal than a family business? And, a further question: What motivates a modern family in America — the land of easy mobility and limitless opportunity — to continue an enterprise founded by a long-passed ancestor?. Cache Valley is home to many...
LOGAN, UT
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

